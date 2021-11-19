Trusted Recommends: Xiaomi’s iPad rival and the new Raspberry Pi impress

The latest Trusted Recommends is finally here and once again we have a number of tech treats for you.

Trusted Recommends is a weekly column and YouTube show where we reveal the top scoring products to pass through our labs over the past seven days.

This week we have a number of top products, with our reviewers offering their definitive verdict on everything from Bose latest ANC headphones to Xiaomi’s newest iPad rival.

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are the latest over ear headphones from the iconic audio brand behind some of Trusted Reviews’ favourite noise cancelling headphones. They impressed our reviewer, offering excellent noise cancellation, good audio, and an updated design.

Score: 4/5

Panasonic TX-65JX940

The Panasonic JX940 is the firm’s current premium LED LCD TV. Though it can’t offer the deep blacks seen on similarly priced OLEDs, we still found plenty to like about the JX940. Featuring a more competitive feature set than its predecessor the set offers wonderful natural colours and solid gaming performance. This plus its support for all the common HDR standards make it an easy recommendation.

Score: 4.5/5

Philips PerfectDraft

The PerfectDraft is a micro keg system from Philips designed for any serious beer fan. During testing it seriously impressed delivering pub-quality, perfectly chilled beer. This, plus its simple setup, make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Score: 4.5/5

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W

The Zero 2 W is the latest micro computer from iconic computing brand Raspberry Pi. It offers a number of awesome features including a wonderfully compact design, new quad-core processor and an even more affordable price tag. This makes it a no brainer recommendation for any DIY or computing enthusiast.

Score: 4.5/5

Yubico Yubikey 5C NFC

The Yubico Yubikey 5C NFC is a nifty gadget designed to make it quick and easy for you to protect your digital privacy and services using two factor authentication. During testing it impressed, offering support for a diverse portfolio of services and apps. This makes it an ideal purchase for any security conscious buyer looking to protect themselves online.

Score: 4.5/5

Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is the latest Android tablet hoping to dethrone the iPad Air 4 and iPad 9 as the Trusted Recommended tablet for most people. During testing it seriously impressed, offering a wonderfully accurate and high refresh rate 11-inch screen, speedy performance and solid build quality. If you want an 11-inch tablet for Netflix but don’t fancy an iPad, you’ll struggle to do better than the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Score: 4.5/5