Trusted Recommends: VPNs, Switch Sports and Samsung phones earn top marks

Happy Friday and welcome to the latest instalment of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and YouTube show where we detail the top scoring products to pass through our labs over the past seven days.

It’s been a busy week ahead of the Bank Holiday with a staggering 17 products earning recommended badges, having been thoroughly put through their paces by our team of product experts. Highlights include the top scoring VPNs from our latest group test as well as our final verdict on Samsung’s latest mid-range smartphone.

Without further delay, here are the top scoring products we’ve reviewed this week.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX

The Beoplay EX are the latest true wireless earbuds from audio and design powerhouse Bang & Olufsen. They’re differ from the firm’s past offerings thanks to their distinctly Airpods 3 imitating design, which features a long stem at the base of the buds. During testing, while they are astronomically expensive, for those that can afford them they are great. As well as looking stunning they offer a secure fit, crisp and balanced sound and reliable battery life.

Score: 4/5

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a powerful robot vacuum cleaner that seriously impressed our reviewer. During testing we found the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni’s dual-spinning microfibre cloths let it double up as a super-impressive mop, where it was able to clean up messes other robot vacuum cleaners couldn’t touch. Our only minor complaint is that the robot can’t avoid carpets automatically.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a good-value midrange phone that during testing impressed our reviewer with its great battery life, good screen, and fairly strong performance for its price.

Score: 4/5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

The Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is the second great affordable phone to pass through our lab over the past seven days. During testing we found it packed a fine display, classy design, and staggeringly rapid charging skills into a wallet friendly sub-£400 package.

Score: 4/5

Eero Pro 6

The Eero Pro 6 is a dummy proof mesh network designed to help people after a non-fuss easy to setup Wi-Fi system. Although we were slightly annoyed to find you have to pay extra for services such as parental controls, it performed admirably during our network tests. Throughout testing it offered great coverage and stable, though not especially fast, wireless speeds and one of the easiest setup processes we’ve ever experienced in reviewing mesh systems.

Score: 4/5

Nintendo Switch Sports

Switch Sports is the long awaited follow up to Nintendo’s much beloved Wii Sports. During testing we found Nintendo Witch Sports to be a fantastic game for young children, offering fun activities they play alone or with friends. The only downside is that due to its focus on being accessible, there’s not enough in-depth gameplay to keep adult players entertained long-term.

Score: 4/5

Breville Barista Max+ VCF152

Delivering everything you need in one machine, during our tests the Breville Barista Max+ VCF152 produced great results offering excellent espresso and well-textured milk. This makes it a great option for first time coffee machine buyer.

Score: 4.5/5

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming headsets for PC and PS5 we’ve tested in quite some time. The headset offers wonderfully long battery life, a robust design with its metal outer frame and powerful bass heavy gaming audio.

Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Karcher WD6 P Premium

The Karcher WD6 P Premium is a big, no nonsense vacuum designed to clean up DIY waste and large scale messes that would be beyond most consumer units. During testing it performed well, being able to quickly and efficiently clean up everything from wet plaster dust to sawdust from DIY jobs. If you find yourself doing a lot of work in and around your home, then the Karcher WD6 P Premium is a fantastic option.

Score: 4.5/5

The Playdate is a handheld games console designed for retro gamers. The lack of a backlight in its screen can make it difficult to use outdoors, but we fell in love with its quirky games offering, with 22 titles that offer a mix of classic Gameboy-like challenges and a few custom experiences that take advantage of its crank control.

Score: 4.5/5

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is a custom version of the iconic games brand’s wireless 65% keyboard. During testing we found its analog keys make for an excellent gaming experience. This, plus its brilliant build quality and discrete looks make it a great option for any gamer who’s short on desk space.

Score: 4.5/5

Surfshark

Surfshark is a top of the line VPN that delivered blisteringly fast speeds, reliable connectivity and a wealth of geolocation options during our latest group test. This makes it a great option for most users looking for a quick and easy way to improve their privacy.

Score: 4.5/5

Buy now: Surfshark from £1.82/$2.49/€2.07 per month (24 months)

Bluesound Powernode

The Bluesound Powernode is the latest streaming amplifier to pass through our labs. During testing it proved to be a capable and affordable wireless system that’s been expertly built around its quad-core processor and audiophile DAC, which combine to deliver a powerful stereo soundstage.

Score: 4.5/5

EPOS H3PRO Hybrid

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid is one of a select few gaming headsets to earn a perfect score from our team of product experts. Packed with high-end features such as ANC and Bluetooth, while also flaunting great build quality, the device delivered on every area we tested, making it a must have purchase for any gamer who can afford it.

Score: 5/5

NordVPN

Nord is the second VPN to appear in this week’s recommends. During testing we found that while it is more expensive than most of its rivals, NordVPN is one of the best services around for any everyday VPN use case, being fast, flexible, and security-audited.

Score: 5/5

Buy NordVPN for £8.84 per month

ProtonVPN

Proton VPN is the third and final VPN to appear in this week’s round-up. During testing, while its paid for tiers and services are great and compete well with Nord and Surfshark’s models, it is ProtonVPN’s outstanding unlimited-bandwidth free tier that made it truly stand out.

Score: 5/5

Buy ProtonVPN from £4.15/$5/€5 per month