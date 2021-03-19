Trusted Recommends: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro proves cheap phones can be great

Friday is once again upon us, which means a fresh episode of Trusted Recommends, the weekly show and column where we detail the top scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

It has been a busy week for our team of tech experts with eight products earning recommended badges. Every product on this list has been rigorously tested by one of our team of experts so you can trust our buying advice.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s latest, and most premium set of true wireless earbuds. During testing they seriously impressed us, earning a place as THE best true wireless earbuds Samsung has ever made. Highlights include a wonderfully neutral sound, solid battery life and reliable active noise cancellation.

Score: 4/5

JLab Epic Air ANC

The Epic Air ANC are the priciest true wireless earbuds in audio brand JLab’s current portfolio. During testing we found their sound is a little bassy for our liking, but they are otherwise an excellent value set of earbuds offering users a solid fit, integrated USB cable for quick and easy charging and super lengthy battery life.

Score: 4/5

Elipson Chroma 200 RIAA BT

The Elipson Chroma 200 RIAA BT is the latest turntable to pass through Trusted Labs. During testing we found, while it’s audio could do with a little more oomph, it’s wireless streaming support and easy to use design make it a great turntable nonetheless.

Score: 4/5

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is AMD’s latest graphics card. It aims to offer PC gamers a great value, top end card for playing games at 1440p and is being pitched as a direct rival to the Nvidia RTX 3070. During testing we found, though the card lags behind its Nvidia rival when playing games with complex ray tracing light effects, it’s still a fantastic option for players yet to make the jump to 4K.

Score:4/5

Razer Blade 15 base edition (2021)

The Blade 15 base edition is the first gaming notebook from Razer to feature Nvidia’s super powerful new laptop RTX 30-series GPUs. The RTX 3070 model we tested wowed us, offering blisteringly fast gaming speeds and coming with one of the best screens we’ve seen on a Razer laptop in quite some time. The combination of factors make it a great option for people looking for a powerhouse notebook for both work and play.

Score: 4/5

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 is the latest wireless gaming headset for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S from Turtle Beach. During testing it proved to be one of the company’s best gaming headsets yet, offering excellent build quality, superb audio and a reliable mic for online chat.

Score: 4/5

Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max

The Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max is a powerful all-round cleaner that can vacuum and mop at the same time. During testing we found it works brilliantly on hard floors and is able to deal with the toughest of stains quickly and easily. Carpeted cleaning is also impressive. This plus its lengthy battery life earned it a thorough recommendation from the team of experts at Trusted Reviews.

Score: 4.5/5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is the tech latest affordable smartphone from tech heavyweight Xiaomi. During testing the sub-£300 phone’s top notch display, solid camera, and dependable battery life earned it a place as one of the best value handsets we’ve tested this year.

Score: 4.5/5