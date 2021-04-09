Trusted Recommends: The Sonos Roam gets a rare perfect score

The week is finally coming to an end and with it comes a fresh episode of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and show where we detail the top scoring products to pass through our lab.

It has been another hectic week for our team of expert reviewers, with 10 products earning a recommended badge. Scroll down to get the inside scoop why.

Sennheiser IE 300

The Sennheiser IE 300 are a set of wired headphones with a simple focus: delivering the best sound quality possible. We found they offer a consumer-friendly energetic sound that easily beats what’s on offer in the true wireless market at the moment. The only downside is that they require a cabled connection and don’t have ANC.

Score: 4/5

Oppo Enco X

The Oppo Enco X are a new set of mid-range true wireless earbuds. They come with lots of features, including noise cancellation and audio provided by Dynaudio. In our review we found they offered energetic audio quality, reliable noise cancelling and solid connectivity.

Score: 4/5

Outriders

Outriders is a fresh looter-shooter from the studio behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement. We found its lengthy story, solid combat mechanics and gritty Sci-Fi setting make it a solid choice for any gamer looking for a new shooter to enjoy.

Score: 4/5

Realme 8 Pro

The Realme 8 Pro is an affordable phone with one atypical feature: a 108MP camera. During testing we found it is, for the most part, a great value handset offering a number of features and specs you don’t traditionally see on a phone this price. Our only concern is that niggling issues with its over the top design will likely put off many buyers.

Score: 4/5

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

The Ryzen 7 5800X is the latest CPU from tech powerhouse AMD and a direct rival to Intel’s new Rocket Lake chips. During testing we found it’s a great all-round desktop processor that offers competitive performance for both content creation and gaming.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Smart Monitor M7

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is a hybrid device designed to double as a fully functioning home office display and 32-inch smart TV. During testing, though it doesn’t offer enough colour gamut coverage for creatives, or a high enough refresh rate for gamers it is an excellent device for most people. Highlights include the benefits of Samsung’s Tizen smart TV platform, solid connectivity and an included remote that makes it quick and easy to switch between its monitor and TV modes.

Score: 4.5/5

Candy Rapidó ROW4964DWMCE

The Candy Rapidó ROW4964DWMCE is the latest washer dryer to pass through Trusted Labs. During testing we found it offers competitive running costs and excellent stain removal at low temperatures. This, plus excellent running speeds make it a great option for any homeowner.

Score: 4.5/5

Lypertek SoundFree S20

The Lypertech SoundFree S20 are a new set of affordable true wireless earbuds. During testing we found they offer a diverse set of features traditionally seen on more expensive sets and excellent audio quality, considering their low price.

Score: 4.5/5

Morphy Richards 720512 12-in-1 Steam Cleaner

The Morphy Richards 720512 12-in-1 Steam Cleaner is a compact and affordable all-purpose cleaner. During testing we found its wide range of accessories and adjustable steam volume make it an ideal tool for tackling various cleaning tasks around the home.

Score: 5/5

Sonos Roam

The Sonos Roam is the latest portable speaker from the iconic audio brand. It fixes a lot of the problems we had with the older Sonos Move. Testing the speaker we found it boasts brilliant sound quality, an impressive list of features, and excellent build quality.

Score: 5/5