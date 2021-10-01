Trusted Recommends: The iPhone 13 edges on perfection

The latest instalment of Trusted Recommends is finally here and it brings with it a special treat: our definitive verdict on the Apple iPhone 13.

After over a week using the device, Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker offered his final judgement on the latest Apple flagship in his iPhone 13 review.

But, as ever, it was one of many products to pass through our labs and score a recommendation. Keep reading to find out this week’s other top scoring products.

Lypertek PurePlay Z7

The PurePlay Z7 are Lypertek’s attempt to create a truly top end set of true wireless earbuds. They managed to offer generally well-balanced audio, long-lasting battery life and strong wireless connection, earning them a recommended badge from our team of tech experts.

Score: 4/5

Earfun Free 2

EarFun’s Free 2 are one of many affordable true wireless to pass through our labs this year. During testing, they proved a cut above most of the competition offering an energetic sound, solid fit and decent set of features. This makes them a solid option for casual listeners looking for an inexpensive pair of true wireless earbuds.

Score: 4/5

Acer ConceptD Ezel 7

The ConceptD Ezel 7 is a productivity focussed laptop from Acer designed for demanding creatives. While it uses some previous gen’ parts, it proved to be a very capable workstation nonetheless. Highlights include excellent active stylus support thanks to a quality Wacom EMR digitiser and Acer’s cleverly designed hinge, which make it wonderfully comfortable to work on.

Score: 4/5

JBL Flip 5

The JBL Flip 5 is an affordable wireless speaker designed for buyers on a budget. We found the rugged, water resistant design, solid battery life and punchy bass make it an easy recommendation for its target market.

Score: 4.5/5

iPhone 13

While the updates from the iPhone 12 are minimal, the iPhone 13 is still an excellent phone and a worthy upgrade if you’ve been hanging onto an older iPhone for years and years. The longer battery life stands out as the best improvement, while the camera is much more capable than before. It’s also nice to see the 64GB finally ditched.

Score: 4.5/5

Husqvarna Automower 405X

The Husqvarna Automower 405 is a very powerful robot lawnmower designed for smaller gardens. It performed excellently in the review process, offering full app control via SIM, including height adjustment and excellent cutting performance.

Score: 4.5/5

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is the latest security camera from Ring to be put through its paces by the team of experts at Trusted Labs. We found plenty to like with it proving to be a clear upgrade over the original. Highlights include built-in radar-based 3D Motion Detection, greater control over the floodlight and solid Full HD video recording.

Score: 4.5/5

Miele G 7160 SCVi AutoDos

The G 7160 SCVi AutoDos is an undeniably expensive washing machine made by Miele. But we found it more than justified its high upfront cost offering best in class cleaning and an intuitive smart app. The combo makes it an easy recommendation to any large homeowner with cash to spare.

Score: 4.5/5

AEG L9FEB969C

The AEG L9FEB969C is the second smart washing machine to earn a recommended badge this week. During testing it proved incredibly capable, offering excellent app support plus a few key extras. Highlights include an integrated water softener, that helps it continue to run and offer excellent stain removal at low temperatures even in hard water areas.

Score: 4.5/5

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

The new Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is the second generation soundbar from the iconic audio brand. It proved to be a clear step up on the original, offering virtual Dolby Atmos support and wonderfully immersive audio that’ll elevate any film or TV watching experience.

Score: 4.5/5

Razer Basilisk V3

The Basilisk V3 is the latest wired gaming mouse we’ve tested by iconic PC gaming heavyweight Razer. During testing, despite costing less than you’d expect it performed excellently. Key perks include a comfortable, ergonomic design with fully customisable RGB lighting. This makes it a great option for any player on the hunt for a reliable wired gaming mouse that won’t break the bank.

Score: 4.5/5

Rega Planar PL1 (2021)

The Planar PL1 (2021) is the latest turntable to pass through Trusted Labs, and while it’s not full of cutting edge features, by getting all the basics right it earns a place as one of the best options for any music fan looking to dip their toe into the ‘proper turntable’ waters.

Score: 5/5