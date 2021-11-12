Trusted Recommends: The Intel Core i5-12600K gets perfect marks

Welcome to the latest instalment of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and show where we detail the best products to pass through our labs over the past seven days.

This week we’ve had a rare treat, with Intel’s latest Alder Lake Core i5-12600K CPU scoring a perfect 5-star rating and numerous other products ranging from headphones to eco-friendly laptops earning recommended badges.

Every product on this list has been put through the ringer by our team of experts using a mix of lab testing and real world use, so you can trust our buying advice.

AirPods 3

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 true wireless earbuds are an easy recommendation for iPhone users, offering a wonderfully easy set-up process, significantly improved audio on their predecessors and reliable battery life that make them a great purchase for any iPhone owner. The only downside is that they still don’t feature any form of noise cancellation.

Score: 4/5

iPad 9

The iPad 9 is a no-frills tablet that focuses on impressive performance without all the extras you’ll find on the iPad Pro and iPad Air. If you want an all-conquering iPad to replace your laptop then this probably isn’t the one, but if you want a reliable device for streaming Netflix, browsing the web and giving to the kids then you can’t go wrong.

Score: 4/5

DJI Action 2

The DJI Action 2 is the iconic drone firm’s latest attempt to wrestle control of the action camera market away from GoPro. When put to the test, it proved to be a very capable device offering users a refreshing magnetic mounting and modular system, reliable stabilisation and solid video quality.

Score: 4/5

Garmin Enduro

The Garmin Enduro is a fitness track with a singular goal: delivering the best battery life possible. We found it to fully deliver on this aim, providing enough stamina to easily survive the odd marathon. This, plus its reliable fitness tracking and post-workout analytics make it a great option for any budding ultra marathon runner.

Score: 4/5

B&W PI5

Fun sound? Check. Good noise cancellation? Check. Great looks? Tick. The B&W PI5 earphones entertain and are a solid set of headphones for most buyers, though comfort is an issue, and they fall short of class-leaders for sound which may put off series listeners.

Score: 4/5

Acer Aspire Vero

The Aspire Vero is Acer’s attempt to make an environmentally friendly laptop. As well as being built of eco-friendly parts, it’s also a great mid-range laptop offering users a competitive specs sheet, reliable FHD display and solid selection of ports. This makes it a great choice for any student or casual user on the market for a laptop that won’t break the bank (or the planet).

Score: 4/5

Beldray Clean and Dry

The Beldray Clean and Dry Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner is a well priced cleaner that sucks up dirt and dries while it cleans. In operation, it showed itself to be a simple all-in-one device that works well on even tough stains, making it a great choice for any homeowner looking for a quick and simple way to clean their hardwood floors.

Score: 4/5

Technics EAH-AZ60

The Technics EAH-AZ60 are the iconic Japanese audio brand’s latest premium true wireless earbuds. Offering solid active noise cancellation, detailed audio, reliable battery life and a pleasingly unassuming design, the EAH-AZ60 are a great fit and easy recommendation for any serious listener.

Score: 4.5/5

Jabra Elite 7 Active

If you’re after a set of true wireless for the gym or running then you’ll struggle to do better than the Jabra Elite 7 Active. As well as offering a rock solid, gym ready fit, the buds delivered great sounding audio, good battery life and useful ANC skills.

Score: 4.5/5

Karcher EWM 2

The Karcher EWM 2 is the second hardwood floor cleaner to appear in this week’s Trusted Recommends. During testing it performed great, offering powerful cleaning that made short work of even the toughest of stains. This plus its wonderfully intuitive set-up and controls make it one of the best hardwood floor cleaners we’ve tested in quite some time.

Score: 4.5/5

Intel Core i5-12600K

The Core i5-12600K is the cheapest option in Intel’s new line of Alder Lake CPUs. Make no mistake however, it is the best value gaming CPU available, offering a similar level of performance to the i9 and future-proofed features such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

Score: 5/5