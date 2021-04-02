Trusted Recommends: The Core i5-11600K is an Intel-ligent purchase

Friday is finally here and as ever it’s bringing with it a fresh slice of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column where we detail the best products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

This week 10 products have earned a recommended badge. Every product on the list has been thoroughly tested by one of our team of expert reviewers.

JBL Xtreme 3

The JBL Xtreme 3 is a rugged Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor use. It may look a little extreme, but during testing we found it offers surprisingly refined audio quality. This plus its near unbreakable build quality and a highly portable design make it a great option for people on the market for a travel speaker for use in the garden or park.

Score: 4/5

Samsung UE55Q65T

The Q65T/Q60T (QE55Q65T) is Samsung’s entry-level QLED. Though it doesn’t match the performance of its more expensive siblings, during testing we found the Q65T/Q60T is still a top TV and one of the best value sets you’ll find at this price.

Score: 4/5

Virgin Intelligent WiFi Pod

The Intelligent WiFi Pod is an extender designed to help Virgin customers eliminate Wi-Fi black zones around the house. We found it to be an excellent, cost effective option for Virgin Media customers with Hub 3 and Hub 4 routers looking to boost Wi-Fi speeds and stability around the house.

Score: 4/5

Oppo Find X3 Neo

The Oppo Find X3 Neo is the latest top-notch mid-range smartphone to pass through Trusted Labs. We found it is a worthy alternative to the OnePlus 9 and a great option for any buyer looking for a phone with a solid camera zoom capabilities and high-end build quality.

Score: 4/5

Epson EcoTank ET-M2120

The Epson EcoTank ET-M2120 is the latest printer to pass through our lab. During testing we found, while the upfront cost is quite high considering it’s a monochrome printer, the Epson ET-M2120’s low running costs will be attractive to anyone who regularly prints lots of documents.

Score: 4/5

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Externally, there’s not much to tell the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) apart from the original, but inside there are a few key upgrades. The biggest is the new Google Soli motion sensor, which gives you gesture controls and new Sleep Sensing technology. The combo earned it a place as one of the best smart displays on the market during testing.

Score: 4.5/5

Poco F3

The Poco F3 is a great value phone that offers surprisingly solid specs for the price. Highlights include a large high refresh rate, HDR ready screen and top end Snapdragon 870 CPU. This makes it a seriously tempting prospect for budget buyers,

Score: 4.5/5

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K Pro

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro is a perfect choice for prosumer filmmakers. During testing it delivered fantastic image quality, a wonderfully premium design and super useful tilt screen.

Score: 4.5/5

HP Spectre x360 13

The HP Spectre x360 is a new convertible laptop from the iconic computing brand. During testing we found, while it lacks 5G and a slot-in stylus, it more than makes up for these omissions by delivering excellent build quality, a great keyboard and lengthy battery life.

Score: 4.5/5

Intel Core i5-11600K

The Intel Core i5-11600K is a new CPU designed for PC gamers. During testing it delivered top-notch performance. This plus its new support for PCIe 4.0, which maximises the speed of supported next-gen SSDs, makes it a fantastic option for any budding builder.

Score: 4.5/5