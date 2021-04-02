We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Trusted Recommends: The Core i5-11600K is an Intel-ligent purchase

Alastair Stevenson |

Friday is finally here and as ever it’s bringing with it a fresh slice of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column where we detail the best products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

This week 10 products have earned a recommended badge. Every product on the list has been thoroughly tested by one of our team of expert reviewers.

JBL Xtreme 3

The JBL Xtreme 3 is a rugged Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor use. It may look a little extreme, but during testing we found it offers surprisingly refined audio quality. This plus its near unbreakable build quality and a highly portable design make it a great option for people on the market for a travel speaker for use in the garden or park.

Score: 4/5

Samsung UE55Q65T

The Q65T/Q60T (QE55Q65T) is Samsung’s entry-level QLED. Though it doesn’t match the performance of its more expensive siblings, during testing we found the Q65T/Q60T is still a top TV and one of the best value sets you’ll find at this price.

Score: 4/5

Virgin Intelligent WiFi Pod

The Intelligent WiFi Pod is an extender designed to help Virgin customers eliminate Wi-Fi black zones around the house. We found it to be an excellent, cost effective option for Virgin Media customers with Hub 3 and Hub 4 routers looking to boost Wi-Fi speeds and stability around the house.

Score: 4/5

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Oppo Find X3 Neo

The Oppo Find X3 Neo is the latest top-notch mid-range smartphone to pass through Trusted Labs. We found it is a worthy alternative to the OnePlus 9 and a great option for any buyer looking for a phone with a solid camera zoom capabilities and high-end build quality.

Score: 4/5

Epson EcoTank ET-M2120

The Epson EcoTank ET-M2120 is the latest printer to pass through our lab. During testing we found, while the upfront cost is quite high considering it’s a monochrome printer, the Epson ET-M2120’s low running costs will be attractive to anyone who regularly prints lots of documents.

Score: 4/5

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) hero

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Externally, there’s not much to tell the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) apart from the original, but inside there are a few key upgrades. The biggest is the new Google Soli motion sensor, which gives you gesture controls and new Sleep Sensing technology. The combo earned it a place as one of the best smart displays on the market during testing.

Score: 4.5/5

Poco F3

Poco F3

The Poco F3 is a great value phone that offers surprisingly solid specs for the price. Highlights include a large high refresh rate, HDR ready screen and top end Snapdragon 870 CPU. This makes it a seriously tempting prospect for budget buyers,

Score: 4.5/5

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K Pro

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro is a perfect choice for prosumer filmmakers. During testing it delivered fantastic image quality, a wonderfully premium design and super useful tilt screen.

Score: 4.5/5

HP Spectre x360 13 2021

HP Spectre x360 13

The HP Spectre x360 is a new convertible laptop from the iconic computing brand. During testing we found, while it lacks 5G and a slot-in stylus, it more than makes up for these omissions by delivering excellent build quality, a great keyboard and lengthy battery life.

Score: 4.5/5

Intel Core i5-11600K

Intel Core i5-11600K

The Intel Core i5-11600K is a new CPU designed for PC gamers. During testing it delivered top-notch performance. This plus its new support for PCIe 4.0, which maximises the speed of supported next-gen SSDs, makes it a fantastic option for any budding builder.

Score: 4.5/5

Alastair Stevenson
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
Alastair Stevenson