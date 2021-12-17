Trusted Recommends: Sony, Razer and Chord all score big this week

It’s Friday again and even though Christmas is approaching there’s still time for another round of Trusted Recommends, our weekly look at all the latest products to score high marks in our in-depth reviews.

Chord Anni

As long as you’re not expecting the Chord Anni to be a full-size integrated amp squeezed into a box smaller than a carton of milk, then this is a true 5-star product. We praised its detailed sound along with its sturdy build quality.

Scored 5/5

Harman Kardon Citation 200

The Harman Kardon Citation 200 is happy in any room of the house or even outside in the garden. The bass performance can sometimes be a bit overenthusiastic, meaning it won’t suit everybody’s tastes, but it’s still an accomplished speaker with handy smart skills.

Score 4/5

Sony HT-A7000

It’s big and expensive for a one-box soundbar, but the HT-A7000 offers terrific performance across a range of sources, making it a sonic delight with movies and music

Score 4.5/5

Razer Kaira X

If you’re after a headset for use with a Playstation console, the Razer Kaira X is a strong choice. Our reviewer said it was comfortable to wear for long periods, has great tonal balance and good cross-platform compatibility.

Score 4/5

iQOO 7

The iQOO 7 delivers impressive specs and a quietly classy design for a mid-market price. In terms of bang for your buck, it’s right up there with the best we’ve reviewed this year. Our reviewer particularly liked the excellent performance, slick and responsive display and, finally, the balanced camera system.

Score 4/5

Whirlpool W8 W046WR UK

A big drum, low running costs and super-quiet operation make this washing machine stand out from the crowd. There might be a lack of smart features, although the mid-range price and decent performance during the Eco wash cycle largely make up for this.

Score 4/5