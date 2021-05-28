Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s surprisingly affordable TV gets top marks

Welcome to this week’s Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and show where we detail the top scoring products to pass through our test lab over the last seven days.

This week’s seen everything white goods to smartphones and TVs earn one of Trusted Reviews’ recommended badges.

Every product on this list has been tested by one of Trusted Reviews product experts, so you know our buying advice can be trusted.

Xiaomi Mi 11i

The Xiaomi Mi 11i is the latest handset hoping to earn a place among 2021’s best mid-range phones to pass through Trusted Labs. During testing we found it’s a compelling alternative to the OnePlus 9 that offers flagship-level performance, a vibrant and fluid display, and reliable 108-megapixel camera.

Score: 4/5

HP E27d G4

The HP E27d G4 is a monitor bespoke designed for home office use. During testing it impressed our reviewers, offering a versatile selection of ports and plenty of movement options, making it suitable for use in even the smallest of spaces.

Score: 4/5

Epson ET-2750

The Epson ET-2750 is the latest printer to pass through our labs. During testing we found that while it is pretty expensive, it’s superb print speeds and affordable cartridges make it a great option for any home office buyer

Score: 4/5

B&O Beolit 20

The Beolit 20 is the latest portable speaker from high end audio brand Bang & Olufsen. During testing, though it’s very expensive, it won over the team at Trusted Labs, offering stylish looks, Qi wireless charging and a wonderfully energetic sound.

Score: 4/5

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam

The JBL Bar 5.0 is one of the best soundbars we’ve tested in quite some time when it comes to value for money. The bar fits a surprising amount of tech into its compact design. Highlights include good, for the money, audio quality and wealth of streaming options.

Score: 4/5

Cleer Enduro ANC

The Cleer Enduro ANC are the latest over-ear, wireless headphones to be put through their paces by our team of expert reviewers. During testing they impressed offering solid sound quality, reliable active noise cancellation and lengthy battery life.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung DW60R7040FS

The Samsung DW60R7040FS is a great dish washer that offers super-low running costs and an excellent Auto mode. The combination makes the Samsung DW60R7040FS one of the best full-sized dishwashers you can buy at the moment.

Score: 4.5/5

Ring Video Doorbell 4

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a seriously impressive kit that pushes the limits of what battery powered doorbells can do. During testing we found it offers decent video and clever colour pre-roll that lets you see what happened just before a recorded incident quickly and easily.

Score: 4.5/5

Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK

The Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK doesn’t have a wealth of smart features but during testing it earned top marks by getting all the basics right. Highlights include decent running costs, great stain removal at low temperatures and a simple, intuitive user interface that makes it quick and easy to use.

Score: 4.5/5

Dyson Omni-glide

The Dyson Omni-glide is a small and flexible vacuum designed for smaller homes from iconic homes brand. During testing it proved to be a top cleaner for hard floors, and a great handheld vacuum for smaller spills making it a great option for people living in apartments.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung UE50AU9000

The UE50AU9000 is a mid-range TV from tech powerhouse Samsung. During testing it helped cement Samsung’s place as the top player in the mid-range market with the set offering excellent 4K picture quality, solid upscaling alongside Samsung’s slick, user-friendly Tizen software.

Score: 5/5