Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s latest TV and soundbar secure perfect scores

Welcome to this week’s episode of Trusted Recommends, the weekly show where we detail all the top scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

This week we’ve seen top tech from some big name players in the world of shiny things, with everything from affordable kids tablets to lawnmowers earning recommended badges.

Every product on this list has been thoroughly tested by the product experts at Trusted Labs so you can trust our buying advice.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2021)

The Fire HD 10 Kids is an affordable tablet from retail giant Amazon that’s designed for you children. During testing it impressed with its bumper case, excellent parental controls and no questions asked two-year warranty making it an ideal option for parents with young children.

Score: 4/5

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro shares the same core DNA as the basic HD 10 Kids, but it comes with a slicker, less ostentatious case. Marketed at slightly older kids, the tablet also impressed during testing, featuring excellent parental controls, tonnes of content, a sturdy case and the same worry-free two-year guarantee.

Score: 4/5

Huawei Sound

The Huawei Sound is the second Bluetooth wireless speaker collaboration between Huawei and French hi-fi specialist Devialet. We found that it offers much better audio quality than the original Sound X, making it a great option for small to medium sized rooms.

Score:4/5

Bose Home Speaker 500

The Home Speaker 500 is a familiar site to some from Bose’s high quality audio range, but a recent price cut easily warranted a revisit. The speaker sill features an inspired, high quality design and wonderfully dynamic audio, but now it can be yours for a lot less.

Score: 4/5

Huawei MateView GT

The MateView GT is the first gaming monitor from tech giant Huawei. Despite being the company’s foray in this realm, the MateView GT still packs impressive contrast, superb colours, an absorbing form factor and reasonable speakers.

Score: 4/5

Huawei MateBook X Pro (2021)

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is a powerhouse ultrabook designed to take on the Apple MacBook. When our testers put it through its paces, the X Pro hit back with a solid build quality, a super sharp and bright display, and powerhouse performance.

Score: 4/5

Nacon Pro Compact Controller

The Nacon Pro Compact Controller is the latest game controller to pass through Trusted Labs. The wired peripheral performed admirably, offering detailed but accessible customisation options which paired well with a small, comfortable to hold form factor.

Score: 4.5/5

Asus ROG Claymore II

The ROG Claymore II is a modular keyboard designed for serious gamers. Its modular design and comfortable switches help to justify a high price tag, making it a great option for any PC gamer with cash to burn.

Score: 4.5/5

Anker PowerHouse II 400

The Anker Powerhouse II 400 is a massive battery in a box (but that’s no bad thing). We found it provides enough power and output to run everything from phones to portable fridges on the move. This makes it an ideal purchase for any buyer who regularly goes camping, or parties in the park.

Score: 5/5

The Samsung HW-Q950A

Samsung HW-Q950A

The Q950A is one of Samsung’s latest, uber premium soundbar and subwoofer combos. During testing it impressed, offering one of the most immersive and detailed experiences with DTS:X and Dolby Atmos we’ve ever heard from a soundbar.

Score: 5/5

Samsung QE65QN94A

The QE65QN94A is one of Samsung’s latest Mini LED TVs, and it comes with a price tag to match. So long as you have the cash to spare, the Samsung Neo QLED TV can provide best in class 4K HDR performance coupled with a wide range of gaming features.

Score: 5/5

Stihl RMA 339 C

The Stihl RMA 339 C is the latest lawnmower to pass through Trusted Labs. When taken out for a spin, the RMA 339 C offered a number of key features traditionally reserved for the company’s professional line-up, including the single fold-down handlebar that makes the mower easy to store and simple to manoeuvre. Throw in some powerful cutting ability with excellent battery life to boot, and you’re looking at one of the top choices for small-to-medium-sized gardens.

Score: 5/5