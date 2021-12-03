Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s 8K TV and DJI’s drone get perfect scores

Welcome to this week’s iteration of Trusted Recommends, the weekly show where we run you through the top scoring products to pass through our labs over the last seven days.

This week we’ve had a rare treat, with not one but two products earning perfect 5-star scores. Every product on this list has been thoroughly tested with a mix of lab benchmarks and real world usage, so you can trust our buying advice.

Philips Hue Wall Switch Module

The Philips Hue Wall Switch Module is a handy bit of kit that turns your regular dumb switches into smart ones. We found the device to be relatively easy to install whilst also giving a surprising amount of control to users. Having a battery-operated module may put some people off, but it remains an excellent choice for most homeowners.

Score: 4/5

Cuisinart Cook In

The Cuisinart Cook In is a handy kitchen gadget designed to let you grill, cook or steam food. Offering a large cooking area that makes it easy to cater for large numbers, we were left seriously impressed. Make no mistake, if you need more cooking space in your kitchen or aren’t happy with some of your appliances, then the Cuisinart Cook In is a great purchase.

Score: 4/5

Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch

The Melomania Touch are a set of true wireless earbuds from veteran audio brand Cambridge Audio. Despite their relatively low price point, they provided robust sound for the price, stylish looks and a well-featured companion app. The Melomania Touch still suffer from a few issues that stop them from reaching ‘best of’ status, however.

Score: 4/5

Annke NC800

The Annke NC800 is a security camera designed to offer brilliant image quality in low light.

While it needs a network video recorder to get the most out of it, the Annke NC800 is still an excellent outdoor camera. Shooting at 4K and working at near-pitch-black, this camera captures some of the best footage that we’ve ever seen in low light.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung QE65QN900A

The QN900A is the latest 8K TV from Samsung. When put the test, the TV proved to be nothing short of outstanding despite the ongoing shortage of 8K content currently available. With a wide range of gaming features, an interesting take on smarts and some terrific upscaling, the QE65QN900A is one of the best TV experiences to be had in 2021.

Score: 5/5

DJI Mavic 3

With the best camera performance in the business, a bevy of safety features to keep it away from hazards and a battery that lasts for ages, the DJI Mavic 3 is a truly impressive premium drone that will deliver excellent aerial photos and video in pretty much any situation.

Score: 5/5