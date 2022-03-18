Trusted Recommends: Samsung sweeps 4.5 stars with the S22 Plus and Bespoke Jet vacuum

It’s time for another edition of Trusted Recommends, where we round up the highest scoring tech over the past seven days.

This week saw Samsung win four and a half stars for a phone and a vacuum cleaner, while Philips impressed with its Fidelio X3 headphones and the Boundary scored high for its Smart Home Alarm Security System.

All of the below devices have been tried and tested by our team at Trusted Reviews to give you an in-depth look at how they perform, along with how they compare to similar tech on the market.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

First up we’ve got the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. The device features a vibrant display and a versatile hinge, allowing you to use it as a regular laptop or a makeshift graphics tablet depending on what you need. This makes the Surface Laptop Studio a great choice for hobbyists and content creators in need of a high-performance laptop, though you’ll need to pick up the Surface Pen separately.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Epson EcoTank ET-3850

Next on the list is the Epson EcoTank ET-3850. This printer is perfect for home offices, thanks to its very low running costs, multiple functions and top performance for black and white documents. It can do pretty much anything expect fax, including print, scan and copy. You can also share documents with the printer over Wi-Fi.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Klipsch Cinema 400

The Cinema 400 is an entry-level soundbar from American audio brand Klipsch and one of four models entering the UK soundbar market this year. While the Cinema 400 isn’t packed to the brim with features, it is a easy to operate soundbar that delivers an energetic performance and assured bass all packed into a unique-looking design.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Philips Fidelio X3

The first 4.5 star product on our list are the Philips Fidelio X3. These headphones target a very specific audience with their open-back, wired design and limited feature set. The X3 are made for solitary, indoor listening and offer big and detailed sound when tackling hi-res audio.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Boundary Smart Home Alarm Security System

The Boundary Smart Home Alarm Security System is one of the most powerful smart home alarms on the market right now. This is thanks to its excellent smart home integration and flexible range of configuration options. While there is a free version of Boundary, it’s quite limited so we’d recommend you opt for DIY or professional installation for additional benefits like automated phone calls and police dispatch, depending on your tier.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Samsung Bespoke Jet

The Samsung Bespoke Jet is a cordless vacuum cleaner that can also be used as a hard floor cleaner thanks to its hard floor brush. The vacuum offers powerful suction, a clever Clean Station for automatic emptying and a 24 minute battery life on the Mid setting, giving you enough time to clean up a large area of your home.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus excels more or less across the board. It’s got a gorgeously smooth and rich screen, a brilliantly versatile triple camera system, and very powerful performance standards too. The middle model in Samsung’s new flagship range also looks the part with a handsome, yet robust, design. All that said, the battery life could be better and it is pricey.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars