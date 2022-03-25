Trusted Recommends: Samsung scores 5-stars with Mini-LED TV and the iPhone SE is rated

Welcome to another another edition of Trusted Recommends, where we round up the highest scoring tech over the past seven days.

This week saw a Samsung TV score full marks with its latest Neo QLED Mini-LED set, while there was a number of smartphones from Apple, Realme and Xiaomi that scored 4 stars and impressive showings from an Epson printer and Netgear router.

All of the products in this have been tested by the team at Trusted Reviews for an in-depth look at how their performance, along with how they compare to other products available on the market.

Huawei Watch GT Runner

While Huawei’s position in the smartphone market remains uncertain, they’re making positive forays into the smartwatch market. The GT Runner features a screen that’s colourful and bright for daytime use, and packs in a solid fitness tracker too. Better app support and more smarts would have seen this watch rank higher.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Panasonic SC-PMX802

A micro system that plays CDs, streams music and even supports DAB radio, this Panasonic is a small system that can do a lot. Its performance entertains with a variety of music genres, though you are pretty much locked into using the speakers that come with it for compatibility reasons. While it supports Hi-res audio, it omits some features that would give it even greater cred among audiophiles.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The Forgotten Land sees Kirby leap from a 2D platformer into a 3D world with enjoyable results. Aimed at children with its simplistic story and inventive puzzles, main missions will be a breeze for more experienced (i.e. older) gamers, and it’s not as ambitious as some of Nintendo’s 3D Mario titles, but it is a thoroughly enjoyable and charming adventure.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Alienware x15 R1

Like many gaming laptops, this Alienware isn’t cheap but the x15 R1 is very fast, very good looking and very well-built. The display is market-leading and the keyboard offers fast and crisp presses. At this moment in time it’s one of the best gaming laptops available.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

iPhone SE 2022

Apple’s most affordable 5G handset features some of the same tech seen in the bigger and more expensive iPhone 13 Pro, but the performance doesn’t quite translate to the iPhone SE 2022‘s compact dimensions with a screen that’s arguably too small and a design that’s beginning to look dated. An ambitious phone that’s successful in some ways and a missed opportunity in others.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Xiaomi 12

This smartphone from Xiaomi is compact but it features flagship grade internals with its fast Snapdragon processor and beautiful screen at a cracking price. Battery life will see you make it through the day (just), its multi-tasking performance is excellent and the camera works well in a variety of conditions. If a sensibly-sized phone with flagship performance is what you want, the Xiaomi delivers.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Realme GT2

The GT2 is the latest Android smartphone from Realme, and it boasts a 6-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of peak luminance. There’s plenty to like about this accomplished mobile phone, although if it had a few more features (like a zoom lens), it would have received an ever higher rating.

Trusted Score: 4/5 stars

Mark Levinson No. 5909

If you thought the AirPods Max were expensive, then this headphone from high-end brand Mark Levinson will make you eyes water. The No. 5909 costs a £999 but feels worthy of that price point thanks to its excellent build quality and satisfyingly nuanced performance. Its ANC is good but not necessarily better than some headphones half its price. Still, if you’re someone with mighty cash reserves, the No. 5909 are certainly worth an audition.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Everyone’s favourite animal capturing game (erm) is back, and Arceus gives the franchise something of a refresh. It boasts plenty of innovation and a massive storyline, with optional battles and lots of side quests. Though its visuals are a bit dull, for Nintendo Switch and avid Pokémon fans, there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Duracell Rechargeable AA 2500mAh

Like the bunny that appears on its packaging, this Duracell rechargeable battery can keep up the pace for a while, offering up to 400 charges. Delivering a consistent performance and packing plenty of power, if you’re after some high capacity batteries these would make a great choice.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Pro-Ject Automat A1

The Automat A1 is Pro-Ject’s first automatic record player, meaning it requires little assistance from the listener to get records up and spinning. With plug and play convenience at its score and engaging sound, this is a record player to keep an eye out for when Record Day spins around in April.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Eufy SoloCam S40

A hassle-free outdoor camera that can charge itself thanks to its built-in solar panel, the SoloCam S40 gets all the basics right with great video quality regardless of whether it’s day or night. There’s no cloud storage subscription option and neither is there much control over when it records, but if a low maintenance camera without subscription costs is what you need, give this Eufy camera a closer look.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Epson EcoTank ET-1810

On the surface, the Epson looks like any other printer, but as the ‘eco’ moniker implies, this uses refillable ink tanks. Though it lacks the ability to copy, scan or fax, if you’re someone who prints often and wants to save money on purchasing ink, the EcoTank makes a lot of (financial) sense.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Netgear Orbi 5G Tri-Band WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752)

This Netgear mesh system has a model name that’s long and torturous to say in full, but thankfully delivers on the performance front by offering excellent wireless coverage in a home. With support for 5G networks and reliably fast network speeds, this brings the best of mobile and Wi-Fi networks into one package.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5 stars

Samsung QE65QN95B

The first of Samsung’s 2022 TVs appears in the QN95B Mini-LED and it is a blinder. This builds on from last year with spectacular HDR picture quality, OLED-esque black levels and minimalist design. Aside from the smart system that seems to have taken a step back from previous iterations, there are few things to point holes in aside from the pretty expensive £3499 asking price.

Trusted Score: 5 stars

Available to pre-order now at Samsung