Trusted Recommends: Samsung, Dell and Shark get perfect scores

Happy Friday and welcome to this week’s instalment of Trusted Recommends. Keep reading to find out which products scored high marks over the last week.

Every product has been thoroughly reviewed by one of our product experts using a mix of lab and real world tests, so you can trust our buying advice.

Nikon Z fc

The Nikon Z fc is a camera designed for photographers with a penchant for retro designs. During testing we found, while the internals are pretty similar to the 18-month-old Z50, the Nikon Z fc’s personality and portability make it a great choice for a walkabout or travel camera.

Score: 4/5

Nokia XR20

The XR20 is Nokia’s latest rugged smartphone. We found, while its performance and camera aren’t the best around, its durable design, 5G connectivity and wide operating temperature make it a great choice for more adventurous smartphone buyers.

Score: 4/5

Razer Opus X

The Opus X is the latest gaming headset from tech powerhouse Razer. It impressed our reviewer, offering a wonderfully comfortable fit, solid quality audio for PC and mobile gamers, and a bold library of colour options that set it apart from rivals.

Score: 4/5

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

The RX 6600 XT is the cheapest RDNA 2 architecture graphics card from AMD currently available. We found it offers excellent 1080p performance, playing nearly every game we threw at it over 60fps. This, plus its low TDP, make it a solid option for any PC gamer on a budget.

Score: 4/5

Beats Studio Buds

The Studio Buds are the latest true wireless from Apple-owned audio brand Beats. Ou reviewer found they proved to be a solid pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds that offer surprisingly well balanced audio. The only downside is that their battery life is a little short for our liking.

Score: 4/5

Treblab X3 Pro

The Treblab X3 Pro are a pair of true wireless earbuds designed for regular gym goers and runners. Their affordable price, solid fit and good, for the money, audio quality make them an easy recommendation for active buyers on a budget.

Score: 4/5

Razer Barracuda X

The Razer Barracuda X is a versatile gaming headset that supports PS5, Switch, PC and mobile thanks to its USB-C dongle. It’s a shame that there’s no Bluetooth on board to make on-the-go use more convenient, but its design, audio and microphone quality are all top-notch, making it a very good headset option for both gaming and music.

Score: 4.5/5

Shark PZ1000UKT

The large Shark PZ1000UKT is a vacuum designed for large homes. It comes with a wide floor head and with plenty of power on tap. During testing it blitzed through all our tests, cleaning up dirt quickly and efficiently.

Score: 5/5

Dell XPS 13 OLED

The Dell XPS 13 was already a stellar laptop with speedy processor, ultra-portable form and gorgeous design, but Dell has improved things even further by introducing an OLED panel and 3.5K resolution to boost the screen quality for both Netflix fans and professional creators. There’s no doubt that this is the best laptop that you can currently buy for the price.

Score: 5/5

Samsung QE75QN900A

The QE75QN900A is a premium 8K TV from Samsunng. During testing it wowed our team of expert reviewers with its new mini-LED lighting letting it deliver sensational HDR picture quality. Add to this its wealth of gaming features, including HDMI 2.1 connectivity and it becomes and easy recommendation for any cinemephile or next gen’ gamer on the hunt for a new top end TV.

Score: 5/5