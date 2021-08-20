Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Recommends: Samsung and LG’s TVs impress once again

Alastair Stevenson
Editor

Friday’s finally here which means a fresh stint of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and show where we detail the latest products to score top marks after having passed through our lab.

It’s been another great week with everything from top end TVs to affordable washing machines impressing the team of experts at Trusted Labs.

Every product listed has been thoroughly tested using a mix of real world and lab tests to make sure it is the best of the best, so you can trust our buying advice.

Amazfit-GTS-2-Mini- clock display

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is an affordable entry level wearable. It’s an ideal option for beginners looking for a comprehensive fitness tracker that looks like a traditional smartwatch. The GTS 2 Mini is comfortable to wear, sports an excellent 1.55-inch OLED display and will track all your key metrics with an optical heart rate monitor and built-in GPS.

Score: 4/5

A look at the Zhiyun Smooth-Q3 gimbal

Zhiyun Smooth-Q3

The Smooth-Q3 is the latest smartphone gimbal from Zhiyun, giving users the chance to give their smartphone filming a serious boost in quality without breaking the bank. It even features a built-in fill light, perfect for any beauty shots or scenes in low light.

Score: 4/5

Edifier S880DB

The Edifier S880DB are the latest set of desktop speakers we’ve tested. We found that they hold excellent value, offering good looks, robust build quality, a host of connectivity options and a very adaptable sound signature traditionally reserved more expensive sets.

Score: 4/5

Xiaomi-Mi-Band-6- main screen

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is the latest ultra affordable wearable from the Chinese tech giant behind some of our favourite smartphones. Despite its low price point, the device offers a solid range of health and workout monitoring tools and a crystal clear AMOLED display that makes it a pleasure to use.

Score: 4/5

Indesit YT M11 82 X UK hero

Indesit YT M11 82 X UK

The Indesit YT M11 82 X UK is an affordable washing machine designed for buyers on a budget. There’s plenty to like about the machine with its simple control panel and gentle operation, while solid power efficiency make it a great choice for anyone looking for a mid-sized tumble dryer.

Score: 4.5/5

Bissell PowerClean hero

Bissell PowerClean

The Bissell PowerClean is a relatively compact carpet cleaner designed for use in small homes. With the compact, easy to store design offering a surprising amount of power, it’s an easy recommendation from the Trusted Reviews team.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung QE55QN85A bezel edge

Samsung QE55QN85A

The QE55QN85A is one of the cheapest ‘Neo QLED’ (mini-LED by any other name) TVs Samsung’s currently selling. When put to the test, the set performed incredibly well, offering great picture quality and far fewer compromises than you’d expect considering the difference in price compared to its more premium siblings.

Score: 5/5

LG OLED65C1 HLG HDR iPlayer

LG OLED65C1

The LG C1 isn’t terribly different to the G1 we reviewed previously, but that didn’t stop it earning a place as one of the best all-round TVs of 2021. Stellar HDR performance, coupled with pixel perfect image quality and a wealth of great gaming features including AMD FreeSync and Nvidia GSync support – you can find all this and more on the incredible C1 set.

Score: 5/5

Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
