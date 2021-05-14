Trusted Recommends: Ring’s new alarm and a revolutionary gaming headset amaze

It’s been another long week of testing tech but we’ve seen some pretty impressive devices swing by the Trusted Reviews labs, so these are our top scoring products of the week with Trusted Recommends.

XGIMI Halo

The XGIMI Halo is the latest portable projector to pass through Trusted Labs. It seriously impressed our reviewer, offering solid max brightness levels, nicely sharp image quality and impressive audio. This plus its Android TV software make it a great option for any buyer on the hunt for a portable projector.

Score: 4/5

Panasonic TX-65HX940

The TX-65HX940 is one of Panasonic’s premium LED TVs. During testing we found it offers natural, colourful picture performance and excellent motion processing. The only downside is that it can’t match the deep blacks of more expensive OLED sets. But this is more than forgivable given its wallet friendly £999 price tag.

Score: 4/5

Meters OV-1-B Connect

The Meters OV-1-B Connect are a set of over ear headphones with an atypical design that includes a physical dial showing how loud your music is. Despite being a little on the chunky side, during testing they impressed, offering clear, spacious audio, decent ANC and a comfortable fit.

Score: 4/5

Apple AirTags

The AirTag is Apple’s answer to Tile. It’s a portable tracker designed to make it quick and easy to keep tabs on commonly lost items, like your keys. We found AitTag is a handy, well-made device that makes it quick and easy to track down lost items, so long as another Apple device is nearby.

Score: 4/5

Razer Orochi V2

The Razer Orochi V2 is a small form factor gaming mouse designed for players that don’t care about flashy features, like RGB lighting. We found it’s a great option for competitive players with its 18,000 DPI sensor, a zero-latency wireless connection and fantastic battery life seriously impressing the team of experts at Trusted Labs.

Score: 4/5

Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect

The Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect is a smart water dispenser for pets. During testing we found it is a great tool for keeping an eye on your pet’s drinking patterns, so you can spot potentially dangerous changes and seek help if needed.

Score: 4/5

EPOS GTW 270

The EPOS GTW 270 is a gaming headset designed to look as much as possible like a set of true wireless earbuds. During testing we loved their compact design, which offers surprisingly good audio quality and battery life.

Score: 4.5/5

Ring Alarm (2nd Generation)

The Ring Alarm 2021 is the second generation of Amazon’s smart home protection tool. It features new sensors and an improved outdoor siren. We found the upgrades make the Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) one of the best smart home security tools money can buy.

Score: 5/5