We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Trusted Recommends: Ring’s new alarm and a revolutionary gaming headset amaze

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson Contact via linkedin
Editor

It’s been another long week of testing tech but we’ve seen some pretty impressive devices swing by the Trusted Reviews labs, so these are our top scoring products of the week with Trusted Recommends.

XGIMI Halo hero

The XGIMI Halo is the latest portable projector to pass through Trusted Labs. It seriously impressed our reviewer, offering solid max brightness levels, nicely sharp image quality and impressive audio. This plus its Android TV software make it a great option for any buyer on the hunt for a portable projector.

Score: 4/5

The TX-65HX940 is one of Panasonic’s premium LED TVs. During testing we found it offers natural, colourful picture performance and excellent motion processing. The only downside is that it can’t match the deep blacks of more expensive OLED sets. But this is more than forgivable given its wallet friendly £999 price tag.

Score: 4/5

The Meters OV-1-B Connect are a set of over ear headphones with an atypical design that includes a physical dial showing how loud your music is. Despite being a little on the chunky side, during testing they impressed, offering clear, spacious audio, decent ANC and a comfortable fit.

Score: 4/5

Apple AirTag

The AirTag is Apple’s answer to Tile. It’s a portable tracker designed to make it quick and easy to keep tabs on commonly lost items, like your keys. We found AitTag is a handy, well-made device that makes it quick and easy to track down lost items, so long as another Apple device is nearby.

Score: 4/5

The Razer Orochi V2 is a small form factor gaming mouse designed for players that don’t care about flashy features, like RGB lighting. We found it’s a great option for competitive players with its 18,000 DPI sensor, a zero-latency wireless connection and fantastic battery life seriously impressing the team of experts at Trusted Labs.

Score: 4/5

Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect hero

The Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect is a smart water dispenser for pets. During testing we found it is a great tool for keeping an eye on your pet’s drinking patterns, so you can spot potentially dangerous changes and seek help if needed.

Score: 4/5

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid

The EPOS GTW 270 is a gaming headset designed to look as much as possible like a set of true wireless earbuds. During testing we loved their compact design, which offers surprisingly good audio quality and battery life.

Score: 4.5/5

Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) hero

The Ring Alarm 2021 is the second generation of Amazon’s smart home protection tool. It features new sensors and an improved outdoor siren. We found the upgrades make the Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) one of the best smart home security tools money can buy.

Score: 5/5

Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.