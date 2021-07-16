Trusted Recommends: Razer, LG, Lenovo and more get top marks

The latest episode of Trusted Recommends is finally here! Scroll down to find out the products that scored top marks after being thoroughly tested in Trusted Labs over the last seven days.

Every product on this list has been thoroughly tested by one of Trusted Reviews’ experts to ensure it is worth your attention and hard earned cash. Without further delay here are this week’s winners.

The LG SP11RA soundbar system.

LG SP11RA

The SP11RA is one of LG’s premium soundbars. During testing we found, as well as looking awesome, the SP11RA offers excellent audio quality for both films and music, plus a wealth of smart features.

Score: 4/5

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

The Legion Phone Duel 2 is one of a growing sea of gaming phones to hit the market. Though it undeniably looks a little gaudy, during testing we found its solid build quality, excellent display and top end components make it a great choice for any avid PUBG or CoD Mobile player on the hunt for a top end smartphone.

Score: 4/5

Vive Pro 2

The Vive Pro 2 is an uber expensive VR headset designed for hardcore gamers and creatives. During testing we found it is the best VR headset for gaming you can currently buy thanks to the boosted specs, even if it is excruciatingly expensive.

Score: 4/5

Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine CEG5301

The Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine CEG5301 is a device with a singular focus: making espresso. While this makes it a very simple appliance, by getting all the basics right and delivering excellent espresso coffee, it earns a place as one of the best no-thrills coffee machines we’ve tested recently.

Score: 4/5

Kenwood Mesmerine 1.6L Kettle

The Kenwood Mesmerine 1.6L Kettle is a fairly flashy looking kettle. But during testing we found it is a capable kettle that boils fast, and features a handy minimum boil amount of 250ml.

Score: 4/5

Jaybird Vista 2

The Jaybird Vista 2 are a sports focussed set of true wireless earbuds designed for regular gym goers and runners. During testing they seriously impressed, offering a rock solid fit and seal, above average audio quality and near indestructible design.

Score: 4.5/5

F1 2021

While F1 2021 mostly keeps to the same template established by the 2020 edition, it still manages to be Codemaster’s most accessible and enjoyable F1 racer to date, with the new Braking Point mode adding Drive to Survive-esque thrills

Score: 4.5/5

Garmin Venu 2S

The Venu 2S is the latest smartwatch from fitness and GPS heavyweight Garmin. During testing we found it to be an all round excellent performer offering users offline Spotify use, fast GPS tracking, up to 10-day battery life plus a wealth of excellent fitness and activity tracking services.

Score: 4.5/5

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a remake of Nintendo’s Wii classic. During testing we found it’s a fantastic remake offering improved visuals and new physical controls that replace the original’s finicky motion inputs.

Score: 4.5/5

Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed

The Black Widow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is a 65% keyboard from gaming heavyweight Razer. It’s designed for gamers on the market for a small form factor keyboard that can double as a control centre for your lounge PC or work companion while WHF. During testing it seriously impressed, offering excellent build quality and near latency free wireless connectivity.

Score: 4.5/5

Evapolar evaSMART

The Evapolar evaSMART is a top end evaporative cooler designed for personal use. During testing we found it emitted a surprising amount of cold air that can chill most home settings. This, plus a wealth of clever smart features, make it a great choice for any homeowner looking to stay cool this summer.

Score: 4.5/5

Domo Teppanyaki XXL

The Domo Teppanyaki XXL is a large hot plate designed for big kitchens and people who regularly entertain. During testing we found it’s a great kitchen tool that makes it quick and easy to prepare large amounts of food.

Score: 4.5/5

Duux Globe

The Duux Globe is a compact desk fan designed for home offices and small bedrooms. During testng we found it offers a range of decent features, and packs a surprisingly powerful punch when it comes to moving air around the room.

Score: 4.5/5