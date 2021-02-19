Trusted Recommends: Razer, Audeze, Sony, Apple and Samsung score big

It has been another busy week at Trusted’s labs with loads of new products coming in for testing.

But in the sea of shiny things our team of expert reviewers found a few key products that stood out enough to earn our hallowed recommended badge.

Here to make sure you don’t miss any of them we’ve created this week’s Trusted Recommends column, detailing the highest scoring products we’ve tested this week.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

The DeathAdder V2 Pro is a cordless version of one of Razer’s best gaming mice. Featuring a 20,000 Focus+ sensor, HyperSpeed wireless connection and crisp chroma lighting during testing we found it’s one of the best gaming mice around and an ideal choice for any buyer looking for the ultimate gaming setup.

Score: 4.5 / 5

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is a key release for the gaming heavyweight, being its first mainstream keyboard to feature full analogue switches.

During testing we found the technology is an amazing leap forward for gaming peripherals and a great choice for any gamer with its analog switches delivering a level of precision that no other mechanical board can keep up with. This is one of the best gaming keyboards available.

Score: 4.5 / 5

Audeze Penrose

The Penrose is the latest gaming headset from audio heavyweight Audeze. The wireless gaming headset aims to offer audiophile level sound quality and during testing we found it completely delivers on that goal. If you want the most immersive possible experience possible on a wireless gaming headset, then the Audeze Penrose is your best bet.

Score: 4.5 / 5

Sony A7C

The A7C is the latest entry into Sony’s consistently excellent range of mirrorless cameras. During testing it absolutely wowed us offering excellent performance and image quality across the board. This is a serious achievement considering the fact it’s also the smallest and lightest interchangeable lens full-frame camera around.

Score: 4.5 / 5

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are the first set of ANC (active noise cancellation) over-ear headphones from tech heavyweight Apple. During testing, the just about justified their high £549/$549 price by offering users a wealth of good ideas, clever design elements you won’t find elsewhere and wonderfully versatile audio.

Score: 4 / 5

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

The Galaxy S21 Plus is the successor to one of 2020’s best phones. It sits between the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra in Samsung’s current family of flagship phones. Despite not being a huge upgrade on last year’s Galaxy S20 Plus, featuring an all but identical rear camera setup and a very similar feature set, during testing we found it remains a great all-round phone.

Highlights include a new variable refresh rate screen that lets you enjoy the added smoothness of a higher Hz rate when needed, without having to kill the battery and general performance improvements.

Score: 4 / 5