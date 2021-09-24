 large image

Trusted Recommends: Philips’ 65-inch OLED gets a perfect score

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

Welcome back to Trusted Recommends, the weekly show where we detail the top scoring products to pass through our labs over the last seven days.

This week’s been another hectic one with everything from top-end OLED TVs to robot vacuums earning a recommendation from our team of product experts.

Every product on this list has been thoroughly tested by one of Trusted Reviews product experts in a mix of lab and real world conditions, so you can trust our buying advice.

Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid top view

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid is an impressive robot vacuum cleaner that delivered during testing. It improves on its predecessor in pretty much every area, offering new mapping and map control powers, improved suction and mopping services.

Score: 4/5

Eufy HomeVac H30 full range of accessories

Eufy HomeVac H30

The Eufy HomeVac H30 is a chunky handheld vacuum designed to tackle tough cleans. Though it’s larger than most handhelds, during testing it impressed, offering significantly more powerful performance than competing vacuums at its price.

Score: 4/5

Yeedi Vac Station

Yeedi Vac Station

The Yeedi Vac Station is the second robot vacuum to earn a recommended badge this week. It offers powerful cleaning and a variety of features traditionally seen on more expensive robot vacuums, including a self-emptying base station and built-in mopping capability.

Score: 4/5

BT TV Box Pro hero

BT TV Box Pro

The BT TV Box Pro is an impressive home entertainment centre full of premium content thanks to a deal with NOW. This means that as well as offering access to AMC and BT Sport channels, it’s the only option if you want to record content from NOW’s streaming channels. This, plus its HDR and Atmos support, make it a solid recommendation for BT customers.

Score: 4/5

Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop S6002UK hero

Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop S6002UK

The Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop S6002UK is a powerful cleaner that offers home owners a quick and efficient means to power through tough stains. Thanks to the addition of an automatic steam control and dual spinning cloths, the Shark S6002UK blitzed through even the toughest stains with ease during testing.

Score: 4.5/5

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

The Chromebook Spin 713 is the latest convertible Chrome OS laptop to pass through our labs. It’s an easy recommendation for any buyer looking for a flexible laptop that can also double as a tablet. Highlights include an impressive super sharp display, comfortable to use keyboard and excellent port selection.

Score: 4.5/5

Philips Fidelio L3 buttons v3

Philips Fidelio L3

The Fidelio L3 are Philips’ attempt to dethrone Sony’s WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling headphones. During testing we found plenty to like, with the headphones offering impressive noise cancellation, lovely sense of design and a measured but also pleasingly warm sound.

Score: 4.5/5

Philips 65OLED936 with He-Man

Philips 65OLED+936

The Philips 65OLED+936 is a top end 4K TV designed for movie fans. During testing we found plenty to like about it, thanks to its AI image processing, Bowers & Wilkins powered Dolby Atmos sound system, and four-sided Ambilight. This combination offers users superb image quality and multi-HDR support. If that isn’t enough, as a final perk, it also two 120fps-ready HDMI inputs, making it a good option for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners.

Score: 5/5

Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
