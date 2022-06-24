Trusted Recommends: PerfectDraft Pro keg machine scores perfect marks

Welcome to another another edition of Trusted Recommends, where we round up the highest scoring tech over the past seven days.

Though this week wasn’t as busy as some previous ones, there were plenty of notable products that scored great reviews in a week where products veered from sports headphones to an air fryer mini oven. As belying its name, the PerfectDraft Pro scored perfect marks this week, while the likes of Audio Pro and Cuisinart also scored well with their products.

All of the products mentioned have been tested by the team at Trusted Reviews to provide an in-depth look at how they perform, along with how they compare to other products on the market.

JLab Go Air Sport

The Go Air Sport are JLab’s latest pair of sports earphones, and if you’re looking for good sound, long battery life and a more reliable and secure fit for exercise, they’re a good, inexpensive choice. The feature set is limited, they’re not as good as the similarly cheap Go Air Pop and the sound is more bass heavy than it is balanced. If those points aren’t an issue then you should check out these sports earphones.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Cuisinart Air Fryer Mini Oven

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Mini Oven is more of an oven with an air frying function than the other way around, and is ideal for those seeking a second or portable oven. In addition to air frying it can bake, roast, toast, and grill, and easily fit small to medium-sized cake tins and smaller roasts. It’s a powerful and fast mini oven, cutting the cooking time of many of the foods we tested with it.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Three Hopes starts off slow but once the momentum picked up we found the latest entry in the Fire Emblem Warriors series to be a fantastic game. We found the button-mashing technique to be simple but thrilling and despite the awkward camera positioning, the world and character design are wonderful to look at. If you’re someone with little experience of what a Fire Emblem game is like, this could be a good entry point into the series.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Zhiyun Smooth Q4

The Zhiyun Smooth Q4 is a marked improvement over its predecessor, updating the overall design to be easier to use, more compact and with several new features to boot. The extendable arm is great for vlogging, and the gimbal still manages to undercut pricier competitors like the DJI OM 5, making it ideal for folks on a budget.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Audio Pro C10 MkII

The C10 MkII is another entertaining wireless speaker from Audio Pro, producing a fun, energetic and powerful performance that offers a good deal of bass. With its stylish looks, expansive multi-room options and support for both physical and wireless connections, we found the C10 MkII to be a versatile wireless speaker that’s complemented by a solidly featured control app.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

PerfectDraft Pro

The PerfectDraft Pro is a neat improvement on the original, adding smart app control, variable temperature settings and smoother pouring into the mix. We found it to be easier to use than its predecessor, and variable settings were helpful in serving beer at just the right temperature. Those who like to experiment with lots of beer types will love this machine.

Trusted Score: 5/5

Join the wait list for the PerfectDraft Pro at Beer Hawk