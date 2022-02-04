Trusted Recommends: Panasonic leads the charge with a 5-star OLED TV

From earbuds to e-readers and even a colour-changing smartphone, feast your eyes on the best scoring products of the week in Trusted Recommends.

It’s been another busy week here at the Trusted Reviews office, but none more so than for our audiovisual department which has seen several of its reviews make it into this week’s top-tech roundup.

The long awaited sequel to Dying Light has also made its way its way into the list, alongside a new TV from Panasonic that is sure to give the home entertainment sector a run for its money.

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless

As the third iteration in Sennheiser’s affordable range of true wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser CX Plus certainly had a lot to live up to, not just against its predecessors but also against the evergrowing amount of competition at this price point. Luckily for music fans on a budget, the CX Plus bring that same impactful sound that we’ve come to expect from Sennheiser, while the design manages to be eye-catching and comfortable all at the same time.

Verdict: 4/5

Diesel True Wireless Earbuds

Another pair of true wireless earbuds worthy of your attention this week, this time from Diesel. Some may already know that it’s been a long time since Diesel put its name down in the heaphones space, but luckily the near 10-year wait was worth it. These buds definitely put fashion first, with the Diesel logo proudly displayed on the charging case, but it’s the solid audio quality and comfortable fit that make the Diesel True Wireless Earbuds an easy pair to recommend.

Verdict: 4/5

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Last year’s update to the Kindle Paperwhite was a much needed overhaul that brought in a larger screen, warm backlightng and finally, a USB-C output. It was an excellent package overall and Amazon launched the device with a slightly more premium version known as the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Editon. This version throws in wireless charging into the mix, and while it might not be the best option for most people, being slightly more expensive than the standard paperwhite, the Signature Edition is still one of the best e-readers money can buy.

Verdict: 4/5

Vivo V23 Pro

If a mid-range smartphone is on your shopping list, then the Vivo V23 Pro could be a very good choice. Offering a large 90Hz AMOLED screen, a strong 108-megapixel main sensor, and excellent performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, it’s a consummate all-rounder – and that shimmering gold rear panel is sure to attract plenty of admiring attention. Currently available in India for the equivalent of £380, we’re hoping it makes its way over here soon.

Verdict: 4/5

Samsung HW-Q800A

To see just how compact the premium home cinema experience has become, look no further than Samsung’s latest offering. This soundbar and subwoofer combo still manages to hit the ground running with powerful sound that can reach the back of a room with ease, but it’s noticeably sleeker and less cumbersome than previous options on the market. You might need a Samsung TV to make the most of its features, but this soundbar is a sure-fire way to bring films and TV shows to life in your home.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

The original Dying Light was a surprise hit when it launched back in 2015 and fans have had to wait patiently through several delays for a fully-fledged sequel. Well, Dying Light 2 has finally seen the light of day and it does not disappoint. Improving upon the parkour zombie-slaying gameplay of its predecessor, this entry gives you even more freedom to traverse its open world and make you feel unstoppable through fluid and adrenaline-pumping combat.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Panasonic TX-65JZ1000B

If you’ve got a wad of cash burning a hole in your wallet then it’s hard to think of a more worthy purchase than Panasonic’s super premium OLED TV – for home cinema fans at least. This high-end set is nothing short of stunning with crisp 4K visuals that pop thanks to the self-lighting OLED display, and the low latency paired with Dolby Vision VRR makes it an ideal choice for gamers everywhere. Make no mistake, this is one of the best TVs you can buy right right now.

Verdict: 5/5