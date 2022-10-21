Trusted Recommends: Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card and Philips OLED807 reviewed

Welcome to another another edition of Trusted Recommends, where we round up the highest scoring tech over the past two weeks.

It’s another gargantuan-sized Recommends with around twenty products featuring from the last fortnight that received favourable notices. And the breadth and span of those products was impressively wide, everything from SSD hard drives to vacuum cleaners, true wireless earbuds, fridges and electric blankets.

All of the products mentioned have been tested by the team at Trusted Reviews to provide an in-depth look at how they perform, along with how they compare to other products on the market.

MSI Raider GE77 (2022)

Faster than virtually any other laptop, with its sheer power, great screen and keyboard; the MSI Raider GE77 is a gaming and content creation heavyweight but it’s huge chassis, high price and loud fans mean this laptop won’t be for everyone.

Trusted score: 4/5

PNY XLR8 CS3140

The PNY XLR8 CS3140 SSD hard-drive is a consistently fast performer and available at a competitive price, especially for 1TB drives. This effort sports consistent transfer rates and excellent sequential read performance.

Trusted score: 4/5

Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket

This electric blanket from Vonhaus is a fantastic solution for chilly nights. It’s fast and simple to fit, quick to heat up and easy to keep clean.

Trusted score: 4/5

Monoprice Horizon ANC

The Monoprice Horizon ANC are feature-packed pair of earbuds at a competitive price. While we felt that the ANC could be stronger, the design is comfortable, and the audio performance is detailed enough for the price.

Trusted score: 4/5

Vacmaster D8 Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner

A tough and robust vacuum cleaner, the Vacmaster can handle the messier jobs you hate to deal with, cleaning well on all surfaces thanks to its huge amount of power.

Trusted score: 4/5

Dyson Pet Grooming Kit

A clever accessory for Dyson vacuum cleaners, the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit works well to remove loose hair, cleaning up the mess safely for a more hygienic finish.

Trusted score: 4/5

DirecTV Stream

This streaming service from DirecTV is only available in the US, but is a reliable cord-cutting service that offers plenty of streaming-focused features, although it lacks higher-end AV features and can get expensive with add-on packages.

Trusted score: 4/5

Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car

A considerable upgrade on the previous model, the Vax ONEPWR introduces a new floor head that’s built to work on hard floors and carpets. It’s great for homes with lots of pets or children (or both)

Trusted score: 4/5

Asus ROG Flow X16

The second of four laptops that made it into Recommends, the Flow X16 impresses with its ample gaming power, top-notch display, impressive keyboard and speaker quality.

Trusted score: 4/5

Acer Swift X (2022)

A great performer as a laptop for work or education use, the Acer Swift X comes with a good selection of ports, reliable battery and large screen for those like to multi-task.

Trusted score: 4/5

Asus ZenBook Pro 16X OLED (2022)

The last of the laptops we reviewed, the Asus ZenBook Pro has an incredible OLED screen, lots of power and great ergonomics. However, it’s dinged for its heavy build quality and mediocre battery life.

Trusted score: 4/5

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card is its most powerful yet, with outstanding performance for 4K gaming and content creation. Despite that, we can’t ignore the expensive price, nor that it consumes plenty of power.

Trusted score: 4/5

Hotpoint H5X 820 W

In the market for a new fridge? This entry-level 60cm wide fridge from Hotpoint comes with a flexible fridge space and a decent amount of storage in the freezer. It’s more expensive than its smaller brother but cheaper to run.

Trusted score: 4/5

WD Black Sn850 review

WD Black SN850

For those in need of a competent drive for a gaming PC or looking to expand the total storage in a PS5 console, at this price there aren’t many that can perform as well as the WD Black SN850.

Trusted score: 4/5

Plume HomePass

This home Wi-Fi mesh system from Plume is fast, offers a wide range of features and decent value to begin with, although paying through a subscription service means it’ll get more expensive over time.

Trusted score: 4/5

Sling TV

For our readers in the US in need of for a cord-cutting online streaming service, Sling TV is one of the most affordable available with a good range of content, though it could be better at explaining the bundles it offers.

Trusted score: 4/5

Hotpoint NDB 9635 W UK

The Hotpoint DB 9635 W UK washer dryer comes with decent capacity and doesn’t sacrifice on wash performance with excellent stain removal at low temperatures.

Trusted score: 4.5/5

Google Pixel 7 Pro

More a tweak rather than a complete revamp of the previous model, Google Pixel 7 Pro has a great camera, a smooth performing screen and a software experience that’s pretty great.

Trusted score: 4.5/5

Pro-Ject Debut Pro

The build, finish, specification and performance all help to make the Debut Pro one of the very best pound-for-pound turntables on the market.

Trusted score: 5/5

Philips 55OLED807

The 55OLED807 is another excellent OLED TV from Philips that’s slightly less frustrating to operate than previous generations and delivers an even better performance.

Trusted score: 5/5

iFi xDSD Gryphon

The xDSD Gryphon from iFi is a hugely impressive portable DAC/headphone amp, with arguably more functionality than most users will require.

Trusted score: 5/5