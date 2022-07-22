Trusted Recommends: Nothing Phone and Google Pixel 6a both impress

Friday has rolled around again, which means that it’s time to round up all our favourite tech over the past week.

If you’re interested in the tech products that wowed us this week with a 4-or-higher rating, make sure you keep reading. Some of the standout products included a Bowers and Wilkins headset, as well as two new handsets from Google and Nothing.

Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2

The Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 have it all; excellent sound, terrific wireless performance and great noise cancellation making them ideal for anyone who regularly takes public transport and wants to experience their music in peace.

The Px7 S2 is a great follow-up to the original Px7 and improves on them in a number of ways, making them well worth the upgrade.

Score: 4.5/5

Logitech G535 Lightspeed

The Logitech G535 Lightspeed gaming headset is seriously lightweight at only 236g and has a super-comfortable design that you can wear for hours on end without feeling any strain on your neck.

They come with 35-hour battery life and balanced audio that comes with a low-end punch, which we thought made them perfect for anyone who regularly likes to play FPS games.

Score: 4/5

Samsung M8 Smart monitor

The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is an excellent all-around display that is capable of crisp 4K picture quality while also being able to run streaming apps without the need for external devices.

You can even navigate the monitor’s settings via voice commands with Alexa and Bixby, making it easy to flip between apps without any fuss and ideal for anyone that already has a smart ecosystem in their home.

Score: 4/5

Canon PIXMA G650

While being on the more expensive side, we thought that the Canon PIXMA G650 printed great photos and came with a fantastic scanner.

It showed up a wide range of colours in our testing and accurate shading, making it the ideal companion for any creative or photography professionals out there, or anyone that just wants to curate fantastic pictures.

Score: 4/5

Nothing Phone (1)

Despite there being so much hype surrounding the first Nothing Phone, we thought that it clocked in as a mid-range Android phone, with the transparent design being what really makes it stand out from the crowd.

The 120Hz OLED display supports HDR10+ support making watching YouTube and Netflix a breeze and is a nice add-on considering the mid-range price, making this a solid handset for anyone looking in this price range.

Score: 4/5

Master & Dynamic MW75

The Master and Dynamic MW75 headphones have excellent audio performance, though we noted that the noise cancelling was a little more ordinary.

The stylish design, super wireless performance and great call quality do make these easy to recommend, though they are a little more expensive than some other audio devices on the market.

Score: 4/5

Pioneer DM-50D

This active monitor speaker is ideal for budding DJs and music producers, featuring a clever EQ switch that delivers two distinctive performances: one warmer, and one more neutral.

The compact and affordable design of the Pioneer DM-50D means that they won’t take up too much space, and combined with a solid performance, these are a fantastic choice for anyone just starting out in the music industry.

Score: 4/5

Google Pixel 6a

The second four-star phone on our list, the Google Pixel 6a is a small but powerful phone that is a lot more affordable than the other handsets in the Pixel family, even though it still packs a speedy performance.

The solid camera, sleek design and promise of multiple software updates over the years put it up there against the Nothing Phone (1), and a fantastic choice for anyone who’s more interested in software than big spec sheets.

Score: 4/5

Amazfit T-Rex 2

The T-Rex 2 is a rugged and robust fitness smartwatch that offers over 150 different workouts, including some modes you may not expect, like board and card games, alongside classic modes like running and swimming.

You can get up to 24 days of battery life here, and up to 45 in Battery Saver mode, making it ideal for anyone who likes to go on long hikes and excursions. The rugged design will also keep it safe from wear and tear, meaning you won’t need to worry about damaging it too much.

Score: 4/5