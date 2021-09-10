Trusted Recommends: Microsoft and Kaspersky’s anti-virus get perfect scores

Welcome to this week’s instalment of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and show where we detail the top scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

This week’s got a big focus on security software, plus the usual assortment of surprises. Every product mentioned has been thoroughly tested by one of our team of expert reviewers, so you can trust our buying advice.

Without further delay, here are this week’s recommended products!

WarioWare: Get it Together!

WarioWare: Get it Together is the latest entry into Nintendo’s iconic mini-game bonanza. It tasks players to work their way through a bombardment of microgames in a bid to get the highest score possible. We loved the variety of games on offer and the delightful animations that went with them. The only downside is that its story is a little lacking.

Score: 4/5

Hoover H-Upright 300

Competitively priced and extremely light, the Hoover H-Upright 300 is a great value upright vacuum cleaner for small homes. While it isn’t terribly powerful, it nonetheless remains a capable cleaner on a variety of surfaces.

Score: 4/5

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition is one of a suite of security services to be reviewed by the team of experts at Trusted Labs this week. During our review we found it offers effective and unobtrusive real-time protection, but is deliberately light on other features, missing key things like ransomware defence and scheduled scans.

Score: 4/5

Marshall Stockwell II

The Stockwell II is Marshall’s answer to the Sonos Roam. While it’s a little on the heavy side, its charming design and enjoyable audio with detailed highs and weighty, impactful lows make it a solid option for any buyer on the hunt for a wireless speaker.

Score: 4.5/5

Avast Free Antivirus

If you’re running an older version of Windows, Avast’s Free Antivirus is one of the best security packages available at the moment. During testing we found it offers accurate virus detection and robust ransomware defence.

Score: 4.5/5

ESET Internet Security

ESET Internet Security is a great anti-virus service for people who like to stay informed by offering clear explanations of every module and even clearer pricing. This plus reliable malware protection and accuracy earned it a recommended badge from our expert reviewers.

Score: 4.5/5

Shark IZ320UKT

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins, Flexology & TruePet [Twin Battery] IZ320UKT is one of the best cordless stick vacuum cleaners we’ve tested in quite some time. It offers powerful cleaning (even on its lowest power setting) and has lots of tools and a long battery life to make it a great choice for any homeowner.

Score: 5/5

Arlo Pro 4

The Alro Pro 4 is an excellent security camera that wowed our team of experts when put to the test. Despite being cheaper than its predecessors, the Pro 4 offers the same excellent image quality and features, plus the option to connect directly to Wi-Fi. This makes it a great option for any homeowner looking to keep tabs on what’s happening at their home whilst out and about.

Score: 5/5

iFi IDSD Diablo

The iFi IDSD Diablo is a portable DAC designed to help any smartphone or laptop upgrade their audio experience. Though its design may be a little ostentatious for some, it absolute excelled in turning even the humblest device into an audiophile level music player, providing you have a solid set of headphones to accompany it.

Score: 5/5

Microsoft Defender Antivirus

Defender is an antivirus solution from Microsoft that’s baked directly into Windows. We found that for everyday home use on a Windows 10 or 11 PC, Microsoft Defender Antivirus is efficient, accurate and pretty much all you’ll need to protect yourself from most cyber criminals.

Score: 5/5

Kaspersky Internet Security

Kaspersky Internet Security is the final AV product to earn a place in this week’s list of recommended products. It proved to be an extremely effective malware defence, with specific modules to protect against webcam hijacking and your in-browser financial transactions.

Score: 5/5