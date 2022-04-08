Trusted Recommends: Latest phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme impress

In this weekly article and accompanying video, the Trusted Reviews team reveals the best products that they have tested over the past seven days.

It’s been a bumper week for smartphone reviews, and this week on Trusted Recommends you can find out the scores of four high-performing new handsets.

But wait, there’s more! The iPad Air 2022, a selection of headphones, and a couple of laptops from Lenovo also receive their ratings – and can you hear what The Rock is cooking?

Oppo Find X5 Pro

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is a fantastic Android handset that isn’t afraid to take a few risks with a winning formula. The 6.7-inch OLED screen is bright, colourful, and rich, the main and ultrawide cameras are among the best we’ve ever tested, and the battery not only lasts a full day but can be fully juiced up again in just over 30 minutes thanks to incredible fast-charging tech.

However, the overly glossy back is a strange design choice that leaves it looking grubby after just a few minutes of use; the telephoto camera is rather underwhelming; and the software needs to be revised, as it’s packed with bloatware and app crashes happened all too frequently.

Trusted Score: 4/5

OnePlus 10 Pro

After a tantalising delay between the Chinese launch and the global launch, OnePlus is back again with the OnePlus 10 Pro. This handset rocks a gorgeous screen, which measures 6.7 inches, has a 1440p resolution, and an adaptive refresh rate that can range between 1Hz and 120Hz. It also performs very well, particularly where the GPU is concerned, and has a nice matte black finish on the rear.

Unfortunately though, OnePlus camera woes still remain unresolved; this triple-lens set-up just doesn’t keep pace with the competition, failing to keep a consistent colour palette and sometimes churning out washed-out images. What’s more, the massive gleaming camera module that dominates the design may not be to everyone’s tastes.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

With a starting price of just under £200, the Redmi Note 11 still delivers a vibrant 1080p OLED screen with a 90Hz maximum refresh rate, and its battery life is brilliant – it could even get you through two busy days thanks to the large 5000mAh cell.

However, the gaming performance is just mediocre, the camera struggles quite a bit when lighting conditions aren’t ideal, and it lacks 5G connectivity.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Lenovo Yoga 6

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is a petite yet powerful laptop, with a good CPU performance and a long battery life of up to twelve hours to its name. However, Intel laptops tend to be better for gaming, the screen is not the brightest around, and the speakers deliver zero bass.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Roccat Kone XP

This distinctive gaming mouse has a breathtaking translucent design, and it is very versatile too thanks to its fifteen programmable buttons. Most importantly its performance is highly impressive, boasting a sub-25 millisecond response time under ideal conditions.

Some might find the lighting a bit too garish, and it is heavy compared to the competition (at 104g), but the Roccat Kone XP is still a great choice for the price.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Garmin Instinct 2

This robust outdoor watch delivers excellent navigation accuracy, and offers loads of tracking modes for staying on top of your fitness. The Garmin Instinct 2 is slimmer than its predecessor and there are more training insights and workouts that have been added, but apart from that the improvements are slight and unfortunately, there’s still no full mapping support.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is an incredible option for the price. It’s certainly powerful, thanks to the Ryzen processor and GTX1650 graphics card, it has a strong battery life of up to eleven hours, which is considerable given its power, plus it has a sturdy design too. The only weak points are that it’s fairly heavy, weighing in at around 2kg, and the ports selection is a little lacklustre.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

iPad Air 2022

Apple’s newest tablet has incredibly muscular processing power thanks to the brilliant M1 chipset, it is beautifully designed, and has support for a wide range of handy accessories too. The iPad Air 2022‘s display is great, despite the fact it’s a 60Hz LCD panel, but we were disappointed by the lack of a 128GB storage option and the strange placement of the otherwise excellent selfie camera, which only keeps you centred if you hold the device in portrait mode.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

J Lab Go Air Pop

These true wireless earbuds are super cheap, costing under £20, but crucially they really don’t sound cheap. The J Lab Go Air Pop offer a bright and surprisingly versatile sound, with useful onboard EQ modes. Though we loved the inclusion of a built-in charging cable on the case, we’d have to admit that the buds are not particularly stylish, the controls can be fiddly, and they can sound a little harsh when at top volume.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

JBL Reflect Flow Pro

These are a hardworking set of true wireless earphones that provide a very comfortable fit for workouts or other physical activities. The wide, open sound they emit boasts good levels of details and a sense of dynamism, while the IP68 rating should mean they’re well guarded against dust, sweat, and dirt. There are not many criticisms to be had of the JBL Reflect Flow Pro, but the noise cancellation could be a touch stronger, and they’re not particularly good looking.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Grado SR325x

These wired headphones give a clear and insightful sound, with a measured bass performance and spacious presentation. They don’t just sound premium but look it too, with a leather headband and metal housing for the earcups. The only real drawbacks to the Grado SR325x are the same ones that bedevil any pair of wired headphones, with those being their general lack of portability and comfort.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Realme GT 2 Pro

This is by some distance the best Realme phone to date, boasting a brilliant display, flagship-grade performance, and excellent battery life and fast-charging capabilities.

Its camera sensors are versatile, though sadly it lacks a dedicated telephoto sensor, and there are some higher-end features missing here too, including wireless charging and an IP rating. While the Realme GT 2 Pro has a plastic rather than glass back, this panel has a unique paperlike texture that we found to be utterly charming.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones

Developed by audio brand JBL, sports brand Under Armour, and Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson himself, these headphones are remarkably well-designed for use in the gym, thanks to their sturdy build, breathable ear cushions, and outstanding battery life of up to 45 hours.

Occasionally vocals aren’t as sharp as they could be, but if you’re a gym bunny then the UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones could still be the ideal ears for you.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5