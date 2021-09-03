Trusted Recommends: Klipsch and Sharp win big

Happy Friday and welcome to the latest instalment of Trusted Recommends, the weekly show and column where we detail the top scoring products to pass through our labs over the last seven days.

Every product on the list has been thoroughly tested by our team of experts to make sure it is the best of the best, so you can trust our buying advice.

XGIMI Elfin

XGIMI Elfin is an excellently built, lightweight projector that offers sufficient brightness to work in most rooms or even outside at night. This, plus its reliable built-in speakers, make it a great grab-and-go projector for small homes. The lack of an inbuilt battery is an odd omission, given its portable design, however.

Score: 4/5

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is a powerful gaming laptop with all the trimmings. It has a great screen, excellent, game-ready opto-mechanical keyboard and impressive thermal performance. The only major downsides are that you can find better power for creative workloads elsewhere, and its design may be a little garish for some buyers.

Score: 4/5

Logitech G335

The Logitech G335 is a lightweight, comfortable gaming headset that offers decent audio quality for the price. Compatible with consoles and PC, this is a great headset for someone who just wants the basics, but a lack of key extras like wireless connectivity will put off some lounge gamers.

Score: 4/5

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Edge 20 Pro is Motorola’s latest flagship phone. However, with pricing starting at £650 it’s still firmly a mid-range handset in today’s world, where £1000-plus price tags are fairly normal at the top end of the market. For the money it’s an impressive beast featuring the best screen we’ve seen on a Motorola phone in quite some time, and a reliable, albeit not best-in-class triple-sensor rear camera.

Score: 4/5

Shark IQ Robot XL Vacuum R101AEW

The Shark IQ Robot XL is a competent robot vacuum cleaner with a number of features traditionally seen on much more expensive units. Highlights include basic, intuitive map control and a self emptying case. This, plus its reliable cleaning, make it a great option for any buyer on the hunt for a top-notch robot vacuum that won’t break the bank.

Score: 4/5

Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum NV151

The Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum NV151 managed to wow our reviewer, offering excellent cleaning on multiple surfaces. That said, it’s worth noting it’s not quite as flexible as some competing upright units and lift-away models.

Score: 4/5

Logitech G733

The Logitech G733 is a solid wireless gaming headset with plenty of character, thanks to its front-facing light and colourful design. During testing, we found it offers a wonderfully comfortable fit and solid audio quality. However, the lack of Bluetooth and wireless connectivity means it’s not the most versatile headset, especially for the price.

Score: 4/5

Klipsch Reference Premiere

The Klipsch Reference Premiere is a 5.1-channel system that seriously impressed during testing. It delivered a big and tonally balanced sound with exceptional sensitivity thanks to the speakers’ horn-loaded tweeters.

Score: 4.5/5

Sharp QW-NA26F39DW-EN

The Sharp QW-NA26F39DW-EN is a dishwasher designed for large households. It impressed our expert reviewer during testing with a clever fold-down spines design that makes it quick and easy to load and unload. Add to this its competitive running costs and excellent cleaning, and it becomes an easy recommendation for any large household.

Score: 4.5/5