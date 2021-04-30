Trusted Recommends: Kettles, PS5 exclusives and laptops win big

Welcome to our latest Trusted Recommends, the weekly column where we detail all the top scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

This week’s seen a number of top products earn a recommended badge, having been thoroughly put through their paces by one of our experts.

Entries this week range from top notch routers to PS5 exclusive games and a number of top-end laptops.

Russell Hobbs Structure Kettle

The Russell Hobbs Structure Kettle is a clever unit that’s bespoke designed to reduce water and energy waste. During testing we found it’s a great little unit that has a lower than average minimum boil level and convenient internal markers that let you know exactly how many mugs worth of liquid you’re heating. This makes it a great option for eco-conscious buyers on the hunt for a new kettle.

Score: 4/5

Urbanista Miami

The Urbanista Miami are an affordable set of over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC). During testing the impressed offering focused ANC performance and good audio quality for a set of headphones this price.

Score: 4/5

Shark WandVac System WV361UK

The Shark WandVac System WV361UK is a powerhouse hand vacuum. During testing it proved itself to be a very capable machine that can deal with floors as well as elevated surfaces thanks to the inclusion of a motorised head and wand.

Score: 4/5

Alienware m17 R4

The Alienware m17 R4 is the fourth entry into the iconic gaming laptop line. It’s designed to offer top end performance that’ll please even the most demanding of gamers. During testing it didn’t disappoint with its top end component and giant screen making it a fantastic, albeit expensive, option for any PC gamer.

Score: 4/5

Returnal

Returnal is the latest exclusive for Sony’s PS5 console. The game combines roguelike elements with the bullet hell genre to deliver an experience that is highly challenging but equally rewarding. During testing we found that while the game is tough, Returnal is a must-have for any PS5 owner.

Score: 4.5/5

LG Gram 16 (2021)

The LG Gram 16 (2021) is the latest entry in LG’s productivity focussed line of laptops. During testing we found its mind-bogglingly lightweight, huge 16-inch display and solid design make it a great option for any student or home office worker.

Score:4.5/5