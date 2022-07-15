Trusted Recommends: KEF LSX II gets 5 stars as Logitech impresses with peripherals

It’s Friday again, which means it’s time to round up all the best tech reviewed by the team at Trusted Reviews over the last seven days.

Keep reading to discover all the highest scoring products we tested this week, including an speaker system, a vacuum cleaner, a streaming stick and two pairs of wireless earbuds, along with a laptop and peripherals to upgrade your office setup.

Logitech MX Master 3S

The Logitech MX Master 3S is an excellent mouse for the office and the first of our two 5-star products. It’s just as comfortable to use as the MX Master 3, and includes a powerful 8000 DPI sensor that doubles its sensitivity compared to the previous model.

There are also Quiet Click buttons and the software has been upgraded, though the price is high for an office mouse.

Score: 5/5

KEF LSX II

The KEF LSX II is a compact audio streaming system and the successor to 2018’s LSX. It’s a premium offering that offers lively, dynamic and direct sound wrapped in a discreet-looking package.

Score: 5/5

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard

Next up we have the Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard. This keyboard is great for anyone looking to take their work setup to the next level. It’s well-built with responsive, tactile switches and a fantastic battery life.

However there isn’t a whole lot of room for software-based customisation and it is quite expensive.

Score: 4.5/5

Miele Boost CX1

The Miele Boost CX1 is a small and easy-to-store cylinder vacuum cleaner. The CX1 offers powerful suction and is capable of efficiently cleaning up carpets and hard floors alike, making it ideal for those short on storage space.

That said, those with pets will want to opt for the Cat & Dog edition instead.

Score: 4.5/5

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a fantastic streaming stick and best Fire TV stick yet, offering excellent performance, plenty of entertainment apps and support for all major HDR formats. It’s also Wi-Fi 6-compatible and comes with the Alexa voice support.

However, non-Prime subscribers won’t stand to get the most out of the streaming stick.

Score: 4.5/5

MSI Prestige 14 Evo

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo is light and stylish laptop with a solid keyboard and powerful Intel Core i7-1280P CPU. This laptop is marketed as a business laptop, but its appeal is far wider with a 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD as standard.

The screen isn’t as bright or sharp as the competition, however.

Score: 4/5

EarFun Free Pro 2

The EarFun Free Pro 2 are a pocket-sized pair of earbuds and a minor upgrade over the original Free Pros. The design is sleeker, the ANC is now hybrid instead of feed-forward and they’re still very affordable.

The transparency mode could be stronger and the battery life shorter than that on their predecessors, but the Free Pro 2 are still a fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds.

Score: 4/5

Naenka Runner Diver

The Naenka Runner Diver are a pair of bone conduction headphones ideal for swimmers as well as athletes working out and running on land.

The headphones offer more storage and a longer battery life compared with Naenka’s Runner Pro pair, but the frame isn’t quite as lightweight as that of their predecessor.

Score: 4/5