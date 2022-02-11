Trusted Recommends: Jabra and Marshall’s new earbuds score top marks

With the Trusted Reviews team working diligently to bring you their professional verdicts on all the latest tech, it’s time to take a look back at their top scoring products from the last seven days.

Just as with last week’s Trusted Recommends, there’s been an outpouring of reviews from our audiovisual department but this time around there’s a definite slant that I think audiophiles will enjoy. There’s a range of low cost, great value earbuds in the mix from the likes of Jabra and Marshall, but we’ve also had a chance to test some seriously high-end pairs of headphones

The Meze Audio Liric in particular has been designed specifcally for those who are obsessed with achieving the perfect levels of clarity when listening to music. To know more, and to see the other products that made the cut, just keep reading on.

Marshall Motif ANC

The same company behind some of the most acclaimed amps and speakers is back, this time with its latest take on true wireless earbuds. The Marshall Motif ANC boast an eye-catching design that some competitors could only dream of replicating, with a gorgeous leather bound case and the date of the company’s founding featuring proudly on the front. Pair that with a great fit that stays snug in your ears and a confident level of sound, and the Marshall Motif are a force to be reckoned with.

Verdict: 4/5

Sivga P-II

Just to look at the Sivga P-II, you can tell that these are a pair of headphones designed for the audiophile market. With their wooden panneling and thick ear cushioning, these headphones harken back to a simpler time when you could just pop on a record, sit back and soak it all in. So long as you don’t mind a bit more for the privilege, the Sivga P-II can give you an audio experience that’s truly mesmerising.

Verdict: 4/5

Jabra Elite 4 Active

When it comes to running earbuds, very few companies can compete with Jabra. While its Elite Active range tends to conjure up images of products that fall into the premium end of the market, the Elite 4 Active have taken a different tact by trying to bring Jabra’s great design and battery life down to a price that’s far more affordable. Simply put, if you’re new to the running game then the Jabra Elite 4 Active are a great investment.

Verdict: 4/5

Ikea Starkvind

A clever smart purifier, the Ikea Starkvind keeps the air in your home fresh, and blends into the background, with one version of this product even doubling as a side table. Any smart product that makes use of Ikea’s design expertise is good by us, and the Ikea Starkvind is an easy one to recommend.

Verdict: 4/5

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Garmin Venu 2 was one of our favourite fitness-oriented smartwatches of last year, and the Garmin Venu 2 Plus only builds upon that strong foundation to deliver another strong contender for your attention. This newer watch is slimmer than its predecessor, allowing it to feel less cumbersome when worn, and now you can even make calls directly on the watch, which is always handy if you’re out and about and don’t have quick access to your phone.

Verdict: 4/5

Meze Audio Liric

Right off the bat, it’s worth mentioning that with a price tag of £1850, the Meze Audio Liric certainly won’t fit into everyone’s budget, but for those lucky enough to have that cash to spare will find themselves treated to one of the best audio experiences out there. Featuring an understated yet unique style, the Meze Audio Liric bring an unbelievably expansive sound stage that can make it feel as though you’re attending a live gig with your favourite artists.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System

With so many of us working from home, a strong Wi-Fi signal has never been more important and a mesh system offers one of the best ways to increase that signal strength throughout your home. The Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System can accomodate speeds of up to 6 Ghz which is faster than a gigabit ethernet connection. As a cherry on top, it even gives you access to an array of security features to keep your home network safe from would-be hackers.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Beko MOC20100 Microwave

Sometimes the best kitchen appliances are those that handle the basics incredibly well and don’t ask for too much in return, and the Beko MOC20100 Microwave is one such example. Its small and lightweight frame make it a great shout for anyone who doesn’t have too much space to work with in their kitchen, plus with a price tag that goesn’t go over £70, it’s hard to ask for much more than that.

Verdict: 4.5/5

InSinkErator Evolution 250 Premium Food Waste Disposal

Food waste disposals haven’t quite caught on in the UK in the same way that they have in the US, but InSinkErator is looking to change this. Fitting securely underneath your sink, the InSinkErator Evolution 250 Premium Food Waste Disposal grinds up food waste to the point where it can flow freely down the drain, allowing you to dispose of waste more reponsibly rather than clogging up the drains with leftover food.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Cyrus i9-XR

Last but certainly not least, we have the i9-XR intergrated amplifier from Cyrus which takes the audiophile experience to a whole new level. Featuring Cyrus’ powerful QXR DAC technology, the Cyrus i9-XR can give your favourite tracks the boost they need to be heard at their best.

Verdict: 5/5