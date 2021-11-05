Trusted Recommends: Intel 12 Gen and new Kindle are must have purchases

Welcome to the latest instalment of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column where we detail the best products to pass through our labs over the last seven days.

Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some special treats in this week’s episode. Highlights include our final verdict on Apple’s iPhone 13 Mini and Intel’s latest flagship i9 CPU.

Without further delay, here are this week’s recommended products.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is the Chinese tech giant’s answer to the base Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13. It proved to be a good-value 5G phone capable of excellent performance. This, plus its stellar screen, make it a great option for any mobile gamer on the hunt for a bargain.

Score: 4/5

Vaonis Stellina

The Vaonis Stellina is an expensive smart telescope designed for keen astronomers. During testing we found as well as being able to offer decent views of a wide range of objects in the sky with the Vaonis Stellina can produce stunning photos automatically, even under challenging conditions.

Score: 4/5

Available from Vaonis

Planet Buddies Volume Limited Headphones

Planet Buddies are a great choice if you have young children who need a pair of headphones to study or watch movies at home or on the go. While the audio isn’t necessarily as polished as that found on regular headphones, the designs are equal parts adorable and creative and the volume limiting tech helps to protect their ears from hearing damage.

Score: 4/5

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 are an affordable set of true wireless earbuds from the brand that’s brought some of 2021’s best sports sets. During testing the earbuds ticked all the right boxes when it comes to sound, design and features. All-in-all you’ll struggle to find a better set for less than £80.

Score: 4.5/5

iPhone 13 Mini

The iPhone 13 Mini is the smallest option in Apple’s latest iPhone range. It performed admirably, offering the same stellar perks as its larger siblings, plus a radically better battery life than the 12 Mini. This makes it an ideal purchase for any Apple fan on the hunt for a small smartphone.

Score: 4.5/5

Kindle Paperwhite

The new Kindle Paperwhite is a long-awaited update to one of Trusted Reviews favourite e-readers. During testing, it proved to be an excellent device full of useful upgrades. Highlights include faster performance, a switch to USB-C and a larger, brighter display. If you want an e-reader this is the one to get.

Score: 4.5/5

Intel Core i9-12900K

The Core i9-12900K is Intel’s latest flagship CPU. It’s the first we’ve tested that’s built on the firm’s new Alder Lake architecture. It proved to be the best Intel CPU we’ve tested in recent memory, offering typically high single-core speeds while also seeing a major boost to multi-threaded workloads to challenge AMD’s Ryzen range.

Score: 4.5/5