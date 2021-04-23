Trusted Recommends: Hisense and Roku’s affordable TV dazzles

Welcome to the latest instalment of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and show where we detail the top scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

This week’s been another busy one with everything from designer kettles to affordable TVs earning a badge, after being thoroughly put through their paces by one of our expert reviewers.

Without further delay, here are this week’s top picks.

HP Pavilion 15 (2020)

The HP Pavilion 15 is a fresh mid-range laptop from the iconic computing company. During testing it impressed, offering sturdy build quality, reliable performance and spacious storage capacity. The only niggling issue stopping it scoring top marks was its mediocre battery life.

Score: 4/5

Amazfit GTS 2e

The Amazfit GTS 2e is the latest fitness tracker to pass through Trusted Labs. During testing it impressed us by offering solid health and fitness tracking features for new and mid-level gym goers. The only downside is that, despite looking a lot like an Apple Watch, it’s custom Zepp software is a little light on smartwatch features.

Score: 4/5

Smeg KLF03 50’s Style Kettle

The Smeg KLF03 50’s Style Kettle is a stylish kettle designed for fashion conscious buyers. During testing we found the kettle not only looks gorgeous on the worktop, but it’s also a top performer offering rapid boiling times and a smooth pouring experience.

Score: 4.5/5

Marantz NR1711

The Marantz NR1711 is the latest AV receiver to be put through its paces by Trusted’s team of audio experts. During testing it wowed us offering excellent Dolby Atmos and multi-channel music performance. If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, we also found it’s a great fit with next-gen games consoles.

Score: 4.5/5

Fujifilm GFX100S

The Fujifilm GFX100S is a premium medium format camera. During testing we found, while the GFX100S remains expensive, it’s smaller, lighter and easier to use than most cameras in its class. This makes it an ideal option for enthusiasts and professionals who can afford its steep price.

Score: 4.5/5

Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV

The memorably named R50A7200GTUK is the latest affordable TV from Hisense. During testing we found that while it’s not a huge upgrade on its predecessor, the Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV is a fantastic budget option that delivers enjoyable picture quality and speedy game performance.

Score: 4.5/5