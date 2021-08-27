 large image

Trusted Recommends: Galaxy Z Flip 3 stuns alongside LG's first 8K Mini LED TV

Welcome to another rendition Trusted Recommends, the weekly run-down of all the recent top scoring products to be tested by the Trusted Reviews team.

There’s no shortage of variety in this week’s Trusted Recommends. We’ve got two big hitters from Samsung in the smartphone and smartwatch departments, alongside several devices that can give a serious boost to your home entertainment set-up.

Sharp KD-NHH9S7GW2-EN water tank

Sharp KD-NHH9S7GW2-EN3

The Sharp KD-NHH9S7GW2-EN3 tumble dryer might not be the most intuitive to use, but it is one of the most cost effective. Throw in a large door that’s perfect for bulkier items, as well as gentle drying options to protect your most valued pieces of clothing, and you’re looking at one of the best tumble dryers money can buy.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 half open

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a big jump for foldable phones. While it’s not as futuristic as the Z Fold 3, it is more usable and more affordable. The improvements to durability are welcome, as are the multiple screen upgrades.

Score: 4/5

TCL 55RP620K

The 55-inch TCL 55RP620K is actually a Roku TV in disguise, packing the same smart ecosystem that has made Roku one of the ideal picks in streaming your favourite content. With impressive gaming features that optimise the display for console gaming, this is one TV that’s hard to beat.

Score: 4/5

Treblab HD77 buttons

Treblab HD77

When it comes to high quality audio at an affordable price, Treblab is the go-to, and the company continues this trend the rugged Treblab HD77 portable speaker. Being both waterproof and shockproof, this sturdy device is ready to take on whatever you feel like throwing at it.

Score: 4/5

Klipsch Cinema 600 left hand view

Klipsch Cinema 600

As its name suggests, the Klipsch Cinema 600 is a must-have soundbar for anyone wanting to build the ideal home entertainment set-up. While the soundbar itself delivers high quality sonic performance, the accompanying subwoofer takes care of the bass with ease.

Score: 4/5

OnePlus Buds Pro out of case

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus returns to the true wireless earbuds market with the impressive OnePlus Buds Pro. With an ergonomic design that sits comfortably in your ears, the Buds Pro continue to deliver with a robust sound stage and active noise cancellation.

Score: 4/5

LG 75QNED99

As LG’s first 8K TV with a Mini LED display, there’s a lot of hype riding on this set but luckily it sticks the landing, packing wonderfully rich imagery that feels like an absolute treat on the eyes.

Score: 4/5

Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)

The latest Nest Cam is here to keep your home safe from within and from outside. With the addition of offline video recording and on-board object detection, this is a great option for anyone wanting to expand their Nest security system.

Score: 4.5/5

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2

It’s been a long time coming but the Psychonauts sequel is finally here and it does not disappoint. Bringing back classic platforming gameplay and a style that can be enjoyed by both kids and adults alike, Psychonauts 2 is an absolute gem.

Score: 4.5/5

A traditional Galaxy Watch 4 watch face with several complications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

As the successor to last years Galaxy Watch and the first wearable anyway to pack the new Wear OS platform, the Galaxy Watch 4 succeeds on both fronts, being an impressive smartwatch in its own right that finally gives Samsung and Android users a genuine Apple Watch alternative.

Score: 4.5/5

