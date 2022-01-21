Trusted Recommends: Galaxy S21 FE and Whoop Strap 4.0 wow the critics

If you haven’t had a chance to catch up on all the great work from the Trusted Reviews team this week, then Trusted Recommends has you covered with a round-up of our recent top scoring products.

2022 is very much in full swing now with plenty of devices coming in across all aspects of our coverage, and the Trusted Reviews team has been hard to work to give their professional verdicts on the latest kit.

This week we’ve got several heavy hitters including the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the brilliantly in-depth Whoop Strap 4.0. To see what else made the cut, just keep reading on.

Sharp YC-GC52FU-B

Sometimes the best kitchen appliances are the ones that go back and master the basics. The Sharp YC-GC52FU-B is one such example – sure it has a built-in grill function to liven things up a bit, but its the spacious interior, relatively low price point and clear control panel that make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Verdict: 4/5

Asus ROG Fusion II 500

If you’re a gamer who jumps between multiple consoles and set-ups, then you might want to take a look at Asus’ latest gaming headset. Compatible with the PS5, Xbox Series consoles, PC and the Nintendo Switch, the Asus ROG Fusion II 500 has versatility in mind, and the 50mm drivers ensure that all audio streams come through clearly. Plus, for a bit of added flair, there’s RGB lighting with tons of customisable options to find your preferred style.

Verdict: 4/5

Yamaha YH-L700A

Yamaha is already known for its expertise in the music industry, but the company’s newest pair of over-ear headphones show exactly why its a force to be reckoned with. Packing all the features you’d want from a pair of premium headphones, including rich and bombastic sound, a long-lasting battery and even well executed spatial audio with head tracking, the Yamaha YH-L700A are a great shout for any audiophile.

Verdict: 4/5

Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720/INT

In the last few years, mini projectors have come a long way as a viable option for not just watching content at home, but also on trips away. The Philips PicoPix MaxTV Mobile Projector PPX720/INT is another great addition to the pack, with support for a wide range of major apps and streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus, as well the capability for HDR10+ processing. If that wasn’t enough, the built-in lens cover means that it’s a great option for anyone who likes to travel with a projector in tow.

Verdict: 4/5

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

It’s a little too pricey when you consider what the Pixel 6 offers for less, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE feels like a reliable device that’ll get the job done for a lot of people. It has a nice screen, speedy specs and a trio of cameras that’ll appeal to those who have shot with Samsung phones for years.

Verdict: 4/5

Shure AONIC 215 Gen 2

While the larger than life design of the Shure Aonic 215 Gen 2 might not be to everyone’s tastes, rest assured that once you pop these earbuds in, any misgivings will just melt away. These earbuds pack a punch with confident sound that you rarely find outside of the over-ear headphones market, and the accompanying Shure Play app lets you jump between six equaliser presets so you can listen to your favourite tracks in a style that suits you.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Whoop Strap 4.0

Fitness fans have had to wait more than two years for a successor to the Whoop Strap 3.0, but their patience has been rewarded and then some. Less of a traditional fitness tracker, the Whoop Strap 4.0 does a deep dive across the board, with metrics for your workout performance, sleep quality, how long you need to rest for and any abnormalities in your body composition that could be a sign of illness. While its subscription model might not be for everyone, there’s no denying that the Whoop Strap 4.0 is in a league of its own.

Verdict: 4.5/5