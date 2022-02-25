Trusted Recommends: Elden Ring and Garmin Fenix 7X score big

It’s Friday, which can only mean one thing, Trusted Recommends, our weekly look back at all of our top-scoring products from our reviews.

It’s been a big week at Trusted Reviews, with the release of Elden Ring and some great audio products, including the Beats Fit Pro and Shokz Openrun, impressing our team of experts.

While we didn’t manage to get any 5-star reviews this week, we’ve still been blown away by some of the products, with each bit of tech also being tested thoroughly with a mix of real-world and industry-standard lab testing, to ensure that we’re giving you the best advice.

Shokz Openrun

The Shokz Openun rely on bone-conduction technology to deliver sound, resulting in strong audio without losing the sounds of the world around you, making them perfect for an outdoor run where you need your wits about you.

These earphones connect via Bluetooth 5.1 and pack an impressive wireless range of 33ft, with our review noting that there were no connection dropouts while being used on iPhone and Android phones, resulting in them winning a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge.

Verdict: 4/5

MSI Pulse GL66

Next up, the MSI Pulse GL66 is a super-powerful gaming laptop that packs a 12th generation Intel chip for cutting edge performance.

Our review found this to be one of the first gaming devices to feature a 12th-generation core processor, receiving some of the best CPU benchmark scores we’ve seen on a gaming laptop. The speedy performance is backed by a 15.6-inch screen with a Quad HD resolution that will keep games looking sharp, alongside a 165Hz refresh rate that will work great for mainstream players.

Verdict: 4/5

Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro features classic Beats style alongside ANC support, which helps to limit annoying noises during your daily commute.

The earbuds themselves can last up to six hours and can go as long as 21 hours when you use the case, with a five-minute charge giving you another hour of audio. Our reviewer found that the Fit Pro handled various types of music well, with mid to high-frequency notes being treated to a crispness that favours detail and avoids harshness, with voices sounding natural and undistorted, so you can apperiacte your favourite tracks even more.

Verdict:4/5

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Looking towards the smartphone world, we managed to play with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G this week, which offered up brilliant fast-charging and a healthy 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, as well as packing a 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+.

Verdict: 4/5

Grell Audio TWS/1

The Grell Audio TWS/1 earbuds feature custom-designed 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver crisp and clear sound. We found that these can last 34 hours with ANC turned on and near 45 hours when it’s off, so you won’t need to keep a power bank ready for those long commutes. The sound on these earbuds is tonally even and is packed with detail and character, with the ability to generate and control super-deep bass frequencies, making them a great choice for any audiophiles out there.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Elden Ring

One of the most anticipated games of the year, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is the next hardcore RPG game that combines the publisher’s famous Dark Souls titles with a more developed narrative, alongside an open-world you can explore.

Starting off in the same manner as most Souls games, it’s kill or be killed, with new items and tweaks to Elden Ring’s gameplay complimenting the multiplayer mechanics we’re already familiar with. Crafting is a feature you will get to know well, as you create arrows and bolts on the fly with materials you will collect on your journey.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Garmin Fenix 7X

And for our final pick, we move onto the wearables world as we checked out the Garmin Fenix 7X this week, which is one of the best smartwatches Garmin has to offer in terms of outdoor watch features. The 51mm case size and the 1.4-inch reflective touchscreen does make this a big watch to wear but it is ideal in bright outdoor light, making it a great pick for any hiking enthusiasts. In terms of outdoor features, you’re getting a massive variety, including a Pulse Ox sensor, mapping and navigation support and preloaded multi-continent topographic maps, which are easy to follow and offer up rich detail.

Verdict: 4.5/5