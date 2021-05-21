Trusted Recommends: Dyson, Ring and Garmin all score big

It’s been another busy week of testing tech at the Trusted Reviews Labs and we’ve reviewed some very impressive devices. These are our top scoring products of the week, including two products that scored full marks.

Asus ROG Gladius III

The Asus ROG Gladius III is a gaming mouse made with competitive players in mind. Our reviewer found the impressive 19,000 DPI sensor allowed for super quick reflexes, the likes of which are essential on the esports scene. Plus, the inclusion of three distinct lighting zones means the Gladius III impressed with style as well as performance.



Score: 4/5



Huawei FreeBuds 4i

Bringing the wireless earbud experience down to an affordable price point, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i are an easy recommendation for any music fans on a budget.

The relatively low price point of £79.99, in addition to the inclusion of active noise cancellation and a comfortable design, means you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. Throw in a compact charging case that easily fits into any pocket and the FreeBuds 4i are an instant winner.



Score: 4/5



Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless marks the second gaming mouse to appear on this week’s round-up.

Weighing just 63 grams, the G Pro X Superlight really lives up to its name. Packing an unbelievable 25,600 DPI, the G Pro X manages to be one of those rare devices: a wireless mouse that packs enough punch to be a great buy for any competitive gamer.



Score: 4.5/5

Xbox Wireless Headset

What’s a spot of next-gen gaming without a proper headset to elevate the experience? This is where the Xbox Wireless Headset comes in.

Offering support for the Xbox Series X, Series S and PC gaming, the Xbox Wireless Headset is a versatile effort. The smart design of its rotating earcups allow gamers to alter volume levels with ease, and the headset goes even further with its Dolby Atmos support, bringing your favourite games to life in high quality audio.



Score: 4.5/5



Bowers and Wilkins PI7

Bowers and Wilkins is probably best known for its array of dazzling hi-fi speakers, but with the new PI7 true wireless earbuds, the company has entered the true wireless market for the first time and to great effect.

Make no mistake, these earbuds are designed with audiophiles in mind. Packed with a bespoke 9.2mm dynamic driver, the PI7 deliver expressive sound that gives new life to the songs you love.



Score: 4.5/5

Garmin Venu 2

Garmin made a huge leap into fashionable fitness tech with the Garmin Venu, but the Garmin Venu 2, goes even further with some incredible upgrades that’ll have you doing a double-take. The Venu 2 now has more than twice the battery life of its predecessor, lasting for up to 11-days on a single charge.

Combine that with returning features like offline Spotify playback and a gorgeous OLED screen, and the Venu 2 is easily one of our favourite wearables of 2021.



Score: 4.5/5

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Home-security company Ring is back with one of its most affordable smart doorbells yet. Costing just £49, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired still manages to offer solid video quality, and even better, it works seamlessly with an Alexa-powered ecosystem. US-based users can even have Alexa answer the door for them through the Ring Video Doorbell – offering an extra layer of home security for less.



Score: 4.5/5



Dyson V15 Detect

Dyson already has a reputation for making some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy, but its latest device, the Dyson V15 Detect, has raised the bar.

Sitting at the top end of Dyson’s vacuum range, the V15 Detect boasts incredible power, and the automatic mode can alter the suction level independently as you move over different surfaces.



Score: 5/5



Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Rounding out this week’s entries is another product from Ring, this time the Video Doorbell Pro 2. Thanks to its new 3D Motion Detection, the Video Doorbell Pro 2 cuts down on needless motion alerts with more precise analytics, while a huge step up in photo and video quality ensures that anything captured on-camera is easily recognisable during playback.



Score: 5/5

