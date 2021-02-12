Trusted Recommends: Dyson and Phillips dazzle while Logitech hits a double whammy





Here to make sure you don’t miss the winners in this week’s testing, we’ve created this guide detailing the highest scoring bits of kit we’ve reviewed that you really should be adding to your tech wishlist.

Fujifilm X-S10

The Fujifilm X-S10 is a mid-tier mirrorless camera that offers impressive features. It also has a control setup that diverges from the manufacturer’s norms to appeal to users more familiar with other brands.

After thoroughly testing it we found the X-S10 is a fantastic all-round camera that’s lightweight, compact and tied into a great lens system. It offers strong autofocus, the always useful in-body image stabilisation, great image quality straight out of the camera and lots of touches that make it a pleasure to use.

Review score: 4.5/5

Coros Pace 2

The Coros Pace 2 is a new wearable that’s designed to bring high-end fitness tracking software and features to the more affordable end of the market.

After thoroughly testing it we found the Pace 2 packs in almost every feature that a seasoned runner could ask for and is a great value tracker considering its £180 price tag.

Review score: 4/5

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free

The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free is the first product from the iconic smart home brand that is designed to solely operate through a wireless network, rather than a separate base station.

Putting the camera through its paces we found that, if you’re looking for a quality, high-resolution video doorbell, then the Wire-Free is an excellent choice.

Review score: 4/5

Logitech G Pro X Wireless

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless is a cordless version of one of the brand’s best gaming headsets. During our review we found it offers users great battery life, a seamless wireless connection, as well as rather good and well-balanced audio, netting it a recommended badge.

Review score: 4.5/5

Hoover H-Wash 500 HWB 410AMC/1-80

The Hoover H-Wash 500 HWB 420AMC/1-80 is a smart app-controlled washing machine that aims to offer plenty of clever features for the money. It impressed during testing, offering numerous custom wash programs plus a ton of options and features traditionally seen on much more expensive units.

Review score: 4/5

Dyson V11 Outsize

The Dyson V11 Outsize is a large capacity cordless vacuum from one of the biggest names in the business. Effectively a bigger version of the excellent V11, during testing we found the Outsize makes tackling larger homes easier with its big bin and extra-wide floor head, and as such we currently list it as the most effective vacuum cleaner in its category.

Review score: 5/5

Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares 2 is a puzzle platformer game set in a terrifying world that would give Wes Craven chills. It’s available now on PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia.

During our review it proved to be one of the best horror games to arrive this year, offering a wonderfully immersive gaming experience that left us on the edge of our seat the entire time.

Review score: 4/5

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is a port of the Wii U classic accompanied by an ambitious standalone adventure only available on Switch. During testing it scored an impressive 4.5/5, proving to be a welcome return for a platforming classic and a novel expansion that builds on what made the game so special back on the Wii U.

Review score: 4.5/5

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo SE GX551

The dual screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 is the latest powerhouse laptop from Asus. Offering a top end Nvidia RTX 3080 mobile GPU and an 8-core AMD Ryzen CPU, we found that the laptop lived up to the hype by providing stellar performance, top notch screen quality and a nifty second screen that’s actually useful while gaming.

Review score: 4/5

Logitech G203 Lightsync

The Logitech G203 Lightsync is a no-frills gaming mouse designed for casual gamers on a strict budget. It may not be the sexiest gaming mouse on the market but during testing we found its 8000 DPI sensor and six-button set-up to be ideal for both peripheral purists and PC gamers who want to keep the costs down.

Review score: 4.5/5

TCL 55C715K

The 55C715K is TCL’s latest affordable QLED. During testing we found TCL C71’s picture requires a bit of calibration, but once done, it offers appealing image quality, especially considering its £599 price tag. This makes it a great choice for telly buyers on a strict budget.

Review score: 4/5

Philips 55OLED+935

The 55OLED935 from Philips aims to be the perfect hybrid of premium OLED+ picture quality and soundbar-level audio finesse.

During testing we found the 55OLED+935 excels as an all-in-one TV and audio package. Image quality is terrific from a range of sources, the audio is impressive for a TV, and Ambilight is the perfect accompaniment for its OLED display.

Review score: 5/5