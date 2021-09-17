Trusted Recommends: Deathloop and Life is Strange impress

Welcome to the latest instalment of Trusted Recommends, the weekly rundown where we list the latest and greatest gadgets to pass through our labs over the last seven days.

This week’s been a big one with everything from new PS5 games, to top notch TVs and vacuums earning recommended badges.

Every product on the list has been thoroughly tested by one of our team of product experts to make sure it is the best of the best, so you can trust our buying advice.

Without further delay, here are this week’s top scoring products.

Polk React

The Polk React is the latest soundbar we’ve reviewed. When put to the test it proved to be a very accomplished unit, offering buyers a wallet friendly price tag, solid Alexa integration and detailed, dynamic audio.

Score: 4/5

Scuf Instinct Pro Controller

The Scuf Instinct Pro is one of the best games controllers we’ve tested in quite some time. The peripheral works on PC and Xbox Series X/S and offers gamers a wonderfully comfortable, ergonomic design with plenty of customisation options. This makes it a great fit for a budding eSports competitor or hardcore gamer.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest flagship foldable phone. Despite my scepticism over the form factor, it proved to be one of the most accomplished foldables ever to pass through our labs, offering a new more rugged design than its predecessor and a wealth of internal upgrades.

Score: 4/5

SteelSeries Aerox 3

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 is an impressive wireless gaming mouse. We found that its heavily perforated design is wonderfully comfortable to hold, even during prolonged gaming sessions. Throw in the device’s cheap RRP and it becomes a great fit for any PC gamer on a budget.

Score: 4/5

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro is an Nvidia Quadro GPU powered version of Acer’s dual-hinge content creation laptop. While it may not have the resolution and power some “pros” need, we found it’s a mostly elegant take on the concept that can be happily used as a home workstation.

Score: 4/5

Dell Latitude 7320

The Dell Latitude 7230 is designed for on the go workers in need of a portable workstation. During testing it impressed, offering buyers a small, travel-friendly design, lengthy battery life and a solid quality keyboard. The only downside is that it’s a little expensive.

Score: 4/5

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1 with Smart Torque & Auto-iQ 1200W CB350UKd

The Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1 with Smart Torque & Auto-iQ 1200W CB350UK is a great value and versatile blender that offers intuitive manual controls, plenty of accessories and a wide range of Auto-IQ programs.

Score: 4.5/5

Panasonic TX-48JZ980

The Panasonic TX-48JZ980 is one of the best 48-inch TVs to pass through Trusted Labs this year. When put to the test, it offered excellent picture quality, next-gen ready 120Hz support for games and excellent HDR performance.

Score: 4.5/5

Roku Express 4K

If you’re after an affordable 4K HDR streaming stick, then the Roku Express 4K is one of the best options around. There’s little reason not to give this device a look, with pretty much all the big popular apps being supported along with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. Make no mistake, this is the best 4K streamer you’ll find for under £50.

Score: 4.5/5

Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner CZ500UKT

The Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner CZ500UKT is a premium product that proved to be a clear step up from the competition during testing. It offers a healthy choice of power modes and flexible cleaning, making it the best overall cylinder cleaner we’ve tested this year.

Score: 4.5/5

Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange is back, with Live is Strange: True Colours providing the most grounded and tightly knit story in the series to date. If you’re a fan of narrative driven games, then the story of Alex Chen’s move to uncover the truth of Haven Springs and its inhabitants, makes this entry a must-buy.

Score: 4.5/5

Deathloop

Deathloop is one of the most innovative games from a major publisher that we’ve ever played. You’re tasked with killing eight targets in one day, but since you’re trapped in a Groundhog Day style timeloop, you’re able to meddle with the timeline for a variety of creative assassinations. Add in some fantastic combat, a genius multiplayer element and a mysterious story, and you’ve got yourself a strong contender for one of the best games of 2021.

Score: 4.5/5