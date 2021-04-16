Trusted Recommends: Bang and Olufsen’s gaming headset delivers the goods

Welcome to the latest round of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and show where we detail the top scoring products to pass through our labs over the last seven days.

Every product on this list has been thoroughly tested by one of our team of product experts to ensure it is the best of the best.

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR

The MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR is a large curved screen monitor designed for gaming. During testing we found it offers fantastic image quality and a wonderfully immersive gaming experience. This, plus its excellent build quality and wealth of useful gaming features, make it a solid, albeit expensive option for any PC gamer.

Score: 4/5

Dell S3220DGF

The Dell S3220DGF is the second big screen gaming monitor to earn a place in this week’s Trusted Recommends. During testing we found it offers superb core image quality and is an all round great monitor for mainstream gaming, especially for single-player titles. The only downside is its missing some of the advanced features seen on eSports monitors.

Score: 4/5

Creative Outlier Air v2

The Creative Outlier Air v2 are the latest affordable true wireless earbuds to pass through Trusted Labs. We found they offer decent sound quality for the price, improved battery on their predecessor and a reliable fit for runners and gym use.

Score: 4/5

Hoover Steamjet Handy

The Hoover Steamjet Handy is a handheld steam cleaner with useful Wet Steam and Dry Steam modes. While the cleaner can be a little awkward to fill, it’s capable of delivering powerful blasts of steam and comes with a good range of attachments at an affordable price.

Score: 4/5

Karcher SC3 Upright EasyFix

The Karcher SC3 Upright EasyFix is an upright steam mop. During testing up we found heats up quickly and quietly, and steams efficiently, leaving surfaces largely dry and clean. The only downside is that, unlike some competitors, it can’t be used as a handheld.

Score: 4/5

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless

The Corsair HS75 XB Wireless is a premium gaming headset designed for the Xbox Series X and S. During testing it impressed us offering solid build quality, decent wireless performance and surprisingly capable and immersive audio quality.

Score: 4.5/5

Honor Watch ES

The Honor Watch ES continues Honor’s track record of offering fantastic value for money within the fitness tracking space. For £99.99, the device packs in an AMOLED display, built-in workouts with on-screen animations and a battery life of around nine days. There’s a good case to be made that the Watch ES is the top fitness tracker under £100.

Score: 4.5/5

Rotel A11 Tribute

The Rotel A11 Tribute is the latest integrated amplifier to be tested by the experts at Trusted Labs. It’s also part of the line of devices designed by audio personality Ken Ishiwata before his death, making it a part of audio history. During testing we found it’s an incredibly well made machine that’s capable of delivering wonderfully immersive sound across all its inputs.

Score: 4.5/5

Halo Capsule

The Halo Capsule is one of the lightest vacuum cleaners we’ve tested. We found it performs well on a variety of surfaces and is an all round excellent cleaner, despite not coming with an awful lot of accessories.

Score: 4.5/5

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal

The Beoplay Portal is a new gaming headset from premium audio brand Bang and Olufsen. During testing the headset delivered in nearly every way offering rich Atmos-powered audio, a premium, comfortable design and solid battery life.

Score: 4.5/5