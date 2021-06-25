Trusted Recommends: Audio Pro, Dyson and more win big

Trusted Recommends is back, bringing you this week’s shortlist of all the top-scoring tech to pass through Trusted Labs over the last seven days.

It’s been another busy week for our team of experts with everything from excellent gaming laptops, to new super small vacuums passing through the lab.

Every product on the list has been thoroughly tested with lab and real world use by one of our product experts to ensure it is the best of the best.

Dyson Micro 1.5kg

The Dyson Micro 1.5kg is a small lightweight vacuum. We found it exceptionally light in the hand and super-easy to move around. It’s great for small jobs, making it an ideal purchase for any homeowner.

Score: 4/5

Tado Smart AC Control V3+

The Tado Smart AC Control is a useful bit of smart home tech that can automate your cooling and reduce your home’s running costs. During testing, we found it was easy to install and provides powerful and flexible controls for any compatible AC unit.

Score: 4/5

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513

The ROG Strix G15 G513 is the latest gaming laptop to pass through Trusted Labs.

During testing we found it’s more than powerful enough to tackle any 1080p gaming. As an added benefit it also comes with a smooth 300Hz display and fantastic keyboard making it a great choice for any gamer on the go.

Score: 4/5

Roccat Kone Pro

The Kone Pro is the latest gaming mouse from peripherals expert Roccat. During testing it impressed, offering gamers an ergonomic, lightweight design and a deep, satisfying mechanical click.

Score: 4/5

Fitbit Luxe

The Luxe is the latest fitness tracker from Fitbit. It’s a lightweight wearable with a clear focus on looking as good as possible. The new colour screen, solid battery life and decent selection of activity and wellness tracking settings impressed the team of experts at Trusted Labs and make it an easy recommendation for casual exercises.

Score: 4/5

Honor Band 6

The Honor Band 6 is the second fitness tracker to earn a place in this week’s recommends. During testing its discrete design, comfortable fit and intuitive software let it earn a spot as one of Trusted’s recommended wearables for casual runners and gym-goers.

Score: 4/5

XGIMI Horizon

The XGIMI Horizon is a portable projector designed to be quickly and easily moved around the house.

During testing, we found it is capable of offering decent image quality, including HDR support, and great audio, making it a great choice for any cinema fan where space is tight.

Score: 4/5

Beko PowerClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VRT94929VI

The Beko PowerClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VRT94929V is the latest home cleaner to earn a Trusted Recommends badge. We found it’s an excellent and low-cost appliance that cleans well even on its lowest power settings

Score: 4.5/5

Nespresso CitiZ

The stylish Nespresso CitiZ is a small form factor coffee machine. Spot-on temperature and volume control help you achieve consistent results shot after shot. If you want a no-frills but quality pod machine, this is currently the best you can get.

Score: 4.5/5

Roccat Kone Pro Air

The 2021 Roccat Kone Pro Air is the second gaming mouse to earn a place in this week’s recommends. During testing we found it is one the best wireless lightweight gaming mice around right now offering a comfortable light grip, solid wireless connectivity and all the features any gamer would ever need.

Score: 4.5/5

Audio Pro G10

The Audio Pro G10 is a refresh of the older A10 speaker we tested many moons ago. During testing it seriously impressed, offering great audio quality, solid wireless connectivity and a pleasingly discrete design that’ll let it comfortably slot into any home environment.

Score: 5/5