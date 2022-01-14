Trusted Recommends: Asus gaming mice steal the show

The New Year is already well underway with a bunch of new products earning our top scores in this week’s Trusted Recommends.

It might only be the second week of January, but the Trusted Reviews team has been hard at work to bring you their professional verdicts on all of the latest tech products you can buy.

For all you gamers out there, you’ll be glad to know that there are several must-have accessories that have made the cut this week, while over in the home technology department, we gave a rare five-star rating to one of the latest Sage microwaves.

To see which products impressed our team the most this week, just keep reading on.

Asus TUF Gaming M4 Wireless

These days, there is no shortage of gaming mice that pack plenty of great features for an affordable price, but the Asus TUF Gaming M4 Wireless does a great job of staking its claim in such a crowded market. At just £53.99 and with a 12,000 DPI sensor to boot, the M4 Wireless boasts some serious value, and that’s without mentioning its tactile buttons which are sure to prove popular with casual and pro gamers alike.

Verdict: 4/5

Retrotouch Friends of Hue Smart Switch

Fans of the Philip Hue smart lighting system already have a great selection of switches to chooose from but for most users, the Retrotouch Friends of Philps Hue Smart Switch will be the best one to go for from here on out. With a glass finish, the Retrotouch benefits from being the most stylish smart switch on the market, but the real kicker is the fact that it doesn’t require any batteries to operate, instead relying on kinectic energy to interact with your lights. For smart home fans, the Retrotouch is a must-buy.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air

Another gaming mouse makes it into this week’s list, and from Asus again no less. Once you catch of a glimpse of it, you’re unlikely to forget about the Asus Tuf Gaming M4 Air anytime soon as the mouse features an eye-catching open housed design on top, something that also plays into the mouse’s manoeuvrability. Weighing just 47 grams, the M4 Air is one of the most lightweight gaming mice you can buy, and it even has a quick-reaction 16,000 DPI sensor to boot.

Verdict: 4.5/5

The Football Manager series has long been a fan-favourite amongst those who simply can’t get enough of the beautiful game, and Football Manager 2022 does not disappoint. The new Data Hub opens up a plethora of information for players to fawn over, giving you even more insight into how your team is performing and where improvements can be made. There’s even a more forgiving Deadline Day system where more time can be allocated for those all important transfer decisions.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Cleer Audio ALPHA

If you’re on the hunt for a stylish pair of headphones that also pack confident sound and a solid degree of active noise cancellation, then look no further than the Cleer Audio Alpha. When in use, the soft cushioning around the earcup ensures that you can listen to your favourite tracks without ever feeling uncomfortable, and the spatial audio feature opens up a whole new soundscape that makes you feel like you’re in the recording studio with your favourite artists.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Sage Combi Wave 3 in 1

Sage is already known for being one of the most prolific manufacturers of must-have kitchen appliances, and that trends only continues with the Sage Combi Wave 3 in 1. As its name implies, the device goes far beyond the featureset of your average microwave, with an oven setting for more invovled recipes, as well as an air fryer function for making healthier meals at the touch of a button. Its high price might not suit everyone’s budget, but if you can swing it, the Sage Combi Wave 3 in 1 is an unmissable product for anyone who loves to cook.

Verdict: 5/5