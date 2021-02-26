Trusted Recommends: Amazon, Razer, MadCatz, Lenovo, Sony, Razer and Denon win big

It’s Friday which means one thing: another iteration of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and YouTube show where I list the top-scoring products to pass through our lab over the last 7 days.

This week’s been a hectic one with everything from top end speakers, to super light streaming sticks passing through Trusted Reviews Labs.

Every single product on this has been thoroughly tested and used by one of the tech experts at Trusted Reviews before earning one of our hallowed Recommended badges.

Oppo Watch

An Apple Watch that works on Android has been high on most tech fanatics wishlist for quite some time, and the Oppo Watch is the first device we’ve tested to come close to making this dream a reality.

The square wearable at first glance is all but identical to an Apple Watch SE with the only big difference being its use of Google’s Wear OS. During our review we found it offers the best smartwatch experience possible on Wear OS, with the only serious downside being the slightly below-average battery life.

Score: 4/5

MadCatz RAT DWS Mouse

The RAT DWS marks the return of one of THE most prestigious gaming mice lines in PC gaming history. During testing we found it lives up to that legacy offering a super responsive 16,000 DPI sensor and dual connectivity that’s sure to delight PC gaming purists.

Score: 4/5

Razer BlackShark V2

The BlackShark V2 is one of the cheaper headsets in Razer’s current line of gaming headsets. We found it offers brilliant value for money offering gamers a comfy design, punchy audio and good software integration. The only minor downside is that mic quality could be a little better, but at this price that’s pretty standard.

Score: 4/5

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s cheapest streaming stick. It’s basically a stripped down version of the firm’s also impressive (and more expensive) Fire TV streamers. We found lots of positives with highlights including new HDR10+ support, ample app choices, voice control and the unititive Fire interface.

The only minor downside is its HD resolution cap – but hey, you get what you pay for.

Score: 4/5

Sony Pulse 3D Headset

The Sony Pulse 3D Headset is the official headset for the PS5. During testing it absolutely wowed us offering brilliantly immersive and accurate 3D audio plus cool custom internal dual microphones that worked a treat during online games sessions.

Score: 4.5/5

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

The Yoga Slim 7 is the latest super-affordable laptop from computing heavyweight Lenovo.

Having thoroughly tested the device we can confirm it’s a fantastic value laptop that offers leading performance and battery life despite costing a few hundred quid less than the competition. The only things holding it back from a perfect score is its slightly bland design.

Score: 4.5/5

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation)

The Echo Show 10 is the 3rd generation of Amazon’s popular smart display line. During testing we found it’s one of the best smart displays money can buy and an all round excellent upgrade on its predecessor. Highlights include a new screen that can track what you’re doing and adjust its angle to always stay in view accordingly, new security camera monitoring functionality and general improvements to audio quality.

Score: 4.5/5

Denon AVC-X4700H

The AVC-X4700H is the latest top notch AV amplifier from iconic audio brand Denon. During testing we found that it’s a great fit for anyone on the hunt for a top home cinema performer. It’s loaded with all the features you’d want and boasts the right mix of refinement and drama to offer stellar audio quality for any cinephile with cash to burn.

Score: 5/5