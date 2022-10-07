 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Recommends: AirPods Pro 2, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro tested and reviewed

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

This week’s selection of high-scoring products include Apple’s latest releases, a top action camera and plenty of fantastic earphones.

Another edition of Trusted Recommends has rolled around, and so once again we’re going to reveal the top-scoring products from our recent reviews.

These aren’t all the products we’ve reviewed recently, just the very best ones that pick up one of our ‘Recommended’ badges.

Dji Osmo Action 3

The front screen of the DJI Osmo Action 3

The Osmo Action 3’s return to a classic action cam design may not feel inspired, but it’s a really solid all-around effort at a temptingly low price.

Score: 4/5

Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT

Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT main

The Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT are a solid pair of wireless headphones that offer precise and accurate audio alongside a lengthy battery, though for its price point it has a lack of features.

Score: 4/5

Edifier MS50A

Edifier MS50A standing on table top

Another audio inclusion, the Edifier MS50A is a good-sounding wireless speaker that has a strong bass, even if it’s not as smart as it’s being marketed.

Score: 4/5

Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro 2

Looking at the first laptop of this week, the Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 16 is a great choice for browsing, work and entertainment, although the CPU is a little outdated.

Score: 4/5

Sonos Sub Mini

Sonos Sub Mini Hero

The Sonos Sub Mini is a great upgrade for a lot of Sonos speakers and is made to be used with smaller speakers and soundbars. Delivering great ranger and more bass.

Score: 4/5

Apple iPhone 14

The back of the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 isn’t a huge upgrade from the iPhone 13, yet it still is a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.

Score: 4/5

Miele H2265-1 B

Miele H2265-1 B hero

The Miele H2265-1 B is a straightforward oven that delivered excellent results in our testing, with heat even on all modes and a lot of room inside for larger items.

Score: 4/5

Onesonic MXS-HD1

OneSonic MXS-HD1 on top of case

And the final entry that scored 4 stars is the Onesonic MXS-HD1, a reliable pair of noise-cancelling earbuds that pack a reliable battery at an affordable price.

Score: 4/5

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Another inclusion from Apple is the AirPods Pro 2, which we found to be a great upgrade that packs excellent ANC and a rich warm sound, even if they are a little pricy.

Score: 4.5/5

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (5)

AMD finally released its latest batch of processors, with the Ryzen 9 7900X featuring a great multi-core performance and top-class gaming speeds.

Score: 4.5/5

SoundMagic P23BT

SoundMagic P23BT main

Another great headset, the SoundMagic P23BT cost only £50 and includes refined and detailed sound in a compact and lightweight design.

Score: 4.5/5

JBL Live Pro 2

JBL Live Pro 2 main

These JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds impressed us with great ANC capabilities, alongside a snug and comfortable fit with a battery that will last you for hours on end.

Score: 4.5/5

THX Onyx

THX Onyx on tablet

It’s been a busy week for audio; the THX Onyx deliver a clear and detailed sound that works well with music, but can be used for film watchers and gamers.

Score: 4.5/5

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

And on to another impressive processor from AMD, the Ryzen 5 7600X is the best value CPU currently available, offering similar performance to rival chips that cost twice as much.

Score: 4.5/5 

Corsair K100 Air Wireless 

Corsair K100 Air Wireless 2

The Corsair K100 Air Wireless gaming keyboard is expensive, but with its incredibly slim design, modern aesthetic and vibrant RGB backlighting, we couldn’t give it a lower score than four and a half stars.

Score: 4.5/5

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro held in hand

Looking at the final entry to score 4.5 stars, the iPhone 14 Pro packs a great screen that gets very bright, and a versatile camera that is ideal for both photos and video.

Score: 4.5/5

Shark Stratos IZ420UKT

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum IZ420UKT accessories

Now we’re onto the products that scored the highest rating, the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT brings a brand new floor head automatic power adjustment to the mix and has great dust collection.

Score: 5/5

Chord Mojo 2

Chord Mojo 2 side view

The Chord Mojo 2 is a DAC amplifier that can elevate anything you’re listening to, making everything from Spotify to Hi-res files sound more nuanced, making it a great upgrade for any audio system.

Score: 5/5

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ close up detail

The last earbuds to grace this week recommends is the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, which is the best sound quality you will get for under £50, packing a long battery life and great call quality.

Score: 5/5

Shark Stratos NZ860UKT

Shark Stratos Pet Pro Anti Hair Wrap Plus Anti-Odour Upright Vacuum NZ860UKT Lift-Away

Another fantastic way to clean your home, the Shark Stratos NZ860UKT vacuum cleaner has a lot of flexibility thanks to the Lift-Away mode and left our reviewer’s home smelling fresh, with him claiming it to be the best overall upright vacuum cleaner we’ve ever reviewed.

Score: 5/5

JBL Charge 5

JBL Charge 5 flower bed

The last product this week is the JBL Charge 5, a rugged portable speaker that has some of the best sound for its price point. App support and its powerful sound capabilities make it great for both indoor and outdoor use.

Score: 5/5

You might like…

Japanese Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Japanese Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney 14 hours ago
The Super Mario Bros. trailer drops and people are mad at Chris Pratt

The Super Mario Bros. trailer drops and people are mad at Chris Pratt

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Valve finally unleashes Steam Deck Dock, with no wait to buy

Valve finally unleashes Steam Deck Dock, with no wait to buy

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Pixel Watch is getting this Apple Watch-like safety feature, but not yet

Pixel Watch is getting this Apple Watch-like safety feature, but not yet

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know so far

Peter Phelps 23 hours ago
Google Pixel Watch: Release date, price, specs and design

Google Pixel Watch: Release date, price, specs and design

Gemma Ryles 24 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.