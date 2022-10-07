Trusted Recommends: AirPods Pro 2, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro tested and reviewed

This week’s selection of high-scoring products include Apple’s latest releases, a top action camera and plenty of fantastic earphones.

Another edition of Trusted Recommends has rolled around, and so once again we’re going to reveal the top-scoring products from our recent reviews.

These aren’t all the products we’ve reviewed recently, just the very best ones that pick up one of our ‘Recommended’ badges.

Dji Osmo Action 3

The Osmo Action 3’s return to a classic action cam design may not feel inspired, but it’s a really solid all-around effort at a temptingly low price.

Score: 4/5

Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT

The Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT are a solid pair of wireless headphones that offer precise and accurate audio alongside a lengthy battery, though for its price point it has a lack of features.

Score: 4/5

Edifier MS50A

Another audio inclusion, the Edifier MS50A is a good-sounding wireless speaker that has a strong bass, even if it’s not as smart as it’s being marketed.

Score: 4/5

Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro

Looking at the first laptop of this week, the Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 16 is a great choice for browsing, work and entertainment, although the CPU is a little outdated.

Score: 4/5

Sonos Sub Mini

The Sonos Sub Mini is a great upgrade for a lot of Sonos speakers and is made to be used with smaller speakers and soundbars. Delivering great ranger and more bass.

Score: 4/5

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 isn’t a huge upgrade from the iPhone 13, yet it still is a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.

Score: 4/5

Miele H2265-1 B

The Miele H2265-1 B is a straightforward oven that delivered excellent results in our testing, with heat even on all modes and a lot of room inside for larger items.

Score: 4/5

Onesonic MXS-HD1

And the final entry that scored 4 stars is the Onesonic MXS-HD1, a reliable pair of noise-cancelling earbuds that pack a reliable battery at an affordable price.

Score: 4/5

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Another inclusion from Apple is the AirPods Pro 2, which we found to be a great upgrade that packs excellent ANC and a rich warm sound, even if they are a little pricy.

Score: 4.5/5

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD finally released its latest batch of processors, with the Ryzen 9 7900X featuring a great multi-core performance and top-class gaming speeds.

Score: 4.5/5

SoundMagic P23BT

Another great headset, the SoundMagic P23BT cost only £50 and includes refined and detailed sound in a compact and lightweight design.

Score: 4.5/5

JBL Live Pro 2

These JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds impressed us with great ANC capabilities, alongside a snug and comfortable fit with a battery that will last you for hours on end.

Score: 4.5/5

THX Onyx

It’s been a busy week for audio; the THX Onyx deliver a clear and detailed sound that works well with music, but can be used for film watchers and gamers.

Score: 4.5/5

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

And on to another impressive processor from AMD, the Ryzen 5 7600X is the best value CPU currently available, offering similar performance to rival chips that cost twice as much.

Score: 4.5/5

Corsair K100 Air Wireless

The Corsair K100 Air Wireless gaming keyboard is expensive, but with its incredibly slim design, modern aesthetic and vibrant RGB backlighting, we couldn’t give it a lower score than four and a half stars.

Score: 4.5/5

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Looking at the final entry to score 4.5 stars, the iPhone 14 Pro packs a great screen that gets very bright, and a versatile camera that is ideal for both photos and video.

Score: 4.5/5

Shark Stratos IZ420UKT

Now we’re onto the products that scored the highest rating, the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT brings a brand new floor head automatic power adjustment to the mix and has great dust collection.

Score: 5/5

Chord Mojo 2

The Chord Mojo 2 is a DAC amplifier that can elevate anything you’re listening to, making everything from Spotify to Hi-res files sound more nuanced, making it a great upgrade for any audio system.

Score: 5/5

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

The last earbuds to grace this week recommends is the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, which is the best sound quality you will get for under £50, packing a long battery life and great call quality.

Score: 5/5

Shark Stratos NZ860UKT

Another fantastic way to clean your home, the Shark Stratos NZ860UKT vacuum cleaner has a lot of flexibility thanks to the Lift-Away mode and left our reviewer’s home smelling fresh, with him claiming it to be the best overall upright vacuum cleaner we’ve ever reviewed.

Score: 5/5

JBL Charge 5

The last product this week is the JBL Charge 5, a rugged portable speaker that has some of the best sound for its price point. App support and its powerful sound capabilities make it great for both indoor and outdoor use.

Score: 5/5