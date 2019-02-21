Forget 5G! Trump says only 6G ASAP can MAGA

5G mobile speeds are likely to become a reality in some U.S. cities in the next few months, but that won’t be enough for that notorious tech oracle President Donald J. Trump.

The “America First” Commander in Chief is upset the nation is apparently lagging behind other countries with the roll out of 5G, and has called for domestic companies to crack on with 6G speeds to make up for it.

In a pair of tweets on Thursday, Trump said: “I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on … something that is obviously the future”

Unless Trump knows something we don’t – which according to him is a lot of things – 6G is yet to be floated as a concept yet, let alone a realistic possibility within the next five-ten years. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a secret DARPA-style project currently being readied by the US military, though.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said he wants the US to win the mobile data race through some good old fashioned competition, not by blocking tech created by other nations. That actually goes against its administration’s reluctance to allow Chinese manufacturers to install 5G infrastructure in the United States.

The CITA, which represents the mobile networks in the US said in a statement (via The Verge): “With the Administration’s continued backing, the US wireless industry can bring more robust 5G networks to more communities faster.”

It didn’t address the 6G comment though.

