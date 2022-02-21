Tribit launches first sport earbuds and new portable speaker

Tribit has announced its first pair of fitness earbuds, along with a sequel to its StormBox Micro wireless speaker.

The MoveBuds H1 are the first sports-focussed earbuds from the audio brand. The headline feature here is the battery life, which Tribit claims is the longest on the market with up to 15 hours of playtime available from each earbud and up to 40 if you include the charging case. Though, of course, we’d have to test this claim ourselves to be sure.

The earbuds are designed to fit a range of ear shapes comfortably and securely, with five different-sized ear tips included. The ear tips are also antibacterial to stave off bacterial build up caused by sweat, earwax, water and dirt.

The MoveBuds H1 are equipped with four mics and noise reduction technology to keep phone calls clear, while the built-in transparent mode allows you to listen in to the world around you when required.

They feature touch controls and carry a water resistance rating of IPX8, meaning they can survive in up to five feet of water for up to an hour.

The StormBox Micro 2 is an update to Tribit’s portable StormBox Micro speaker.

The 4×4 sized cube is small enough to slip into a backpack or attach to your bike or hiking pole with its built-in strap. It’s also durable with a water and dust resistance rating of IP67, and the battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime from one charge – four hours longer than its predecessor.

The Bluetooth speaker claims to offer immersive 360-degree sound with deep, rich bass, and can be paired with a second Tribit speaker to pump up the volume in Party Mode. The StormBox Micro 2 can also be paired with up to eight devices at a time with Bluetooth 5.3.

The original StormBox Micro was awarded 4.5/5 stars from us at Trusted Reviews, so we’re excited to see how its successor performs.

“Quality audio devices have the capacity to not only entertain but to motivate and at Tribit we are committed to providing products that speak to different lifestyles, which now includes our expansion into the fitness and outdoors sector”, said founder and CEO of Tribit owner Thousandshores Group, Eric He.

“The launch of our first sport earbuds is a tremendous milestone and we’ve engineered a truly unique product that can hold up in even the toughest situations. We are also excited to continue the development of our flagship line of Bluetooth speakers that provide portability for on-the-go lifestyles”.

The MoveBuds H1 are priced at $89.99, while the StormBox Micro 2 costs $59.99. Both will be available to buy on Amazon and from Tribit.com from February 24, with pre-orders open on Tribit’s website today.