Ubisoft is back again with another entry in its addictive arcade series, upping the ante of insane courses and epic motorcycles with Trials Rising in 2019. In development for all major platforms, this is a return of the Trials formula fans know and love thanks to an abundance of worlds, mechanics, and vehicles that don’t hesitate to challenge even the most seasoned of players.

What is Trials Rising?

Once again developed by Red Lynx, Trials Rising is a 2.5D racer where you compete on courses both on your own and against other players. Except, the physics of vehicles is incredibly finicky, meaning you’ll need to be extra careful to avoid toppling over at a moment’s notice. It’s all about trial-and-error as you nail a true sense of precision.

Rising trades the futuristic aesthetic of Fusion for one that travels across the globe, spanning locations such as Paris, Yellowstone Park and Mount Everest. There’s plenty of variety here, which you’ll see spread across various different stages and tournaments.

Trials Rising release date – When is it coming out?

Ubisoft has confirmed that Trials Rising will be launching for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch in February 2019, a period which is already starting to look very, very busy.

Trials Rising Trailer – How does it look?

You can check out the latest trailers for Trials Rising below:

Trials Rising Gameplay – How does it work?

Like every single Trials excursion before it, Rising is all about challenging players with harder and harder tracks they will eventually come to conquer. Whether it’s set across roaring desert sands or during the midst of the apocalypse, Red Lynx has crafted a range of wonderfully creative tracks for players to cruise through.

You’re free to partake in Championships across the globe, spanning both online and offline arenas, with the incentive of beating personal records always at the forefront of your goals. Rising also has a new mode known as “Tandem Bike” which will see two players controlling a single bike, which we can see causing plenty of chaos.

The online community is also embraced further in Rising with each player having their own customisable avatar with different outfits, bikes and emotes. Yes, you can dab on the loading screens. As far as we’re aware, these won’t have a noticeable impact on how you perform on the track.

