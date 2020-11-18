Transparent’s latest speaker will light up your day

Stockholm-based modular electronics brand Transparent has unveiled its latest speaker – and it’s rather unique looking one.

The Light Speaker is the brand’s first portable speaker that, curiously, has been crafted in the form of a traditional outdoor lantern.

It reminds us of the Glass Speaker that Sony introduced in 2019, though the light speaker is more portable and at £290, a lot cheaper.

In order to invoke the feel of a lantern, Transparent analysed the look and feel of real flames to allow the Light Speaker to evoke a soft, natural light that glows with your music. A directional knob allows the listener to alter the light from a subtle burn to a flickering candlelight, or even something more brighter so you can read a book while at night.

There’s a vibrating bass-and-light element in the bottom of the speaker that allows for colour variations that follow the changes in music tempo.

Battery is 10 hours with a detachable handle that makes it easy to carry the speaker. The lantern is made out of borosilicate glass and aluminium grills, which should ensure the durability of the speaker. These materials can also be repaired and upgrade over time, thanks to the speaker’s modular design, with Transparent aiming for this speaker to last a very long time. An IPX2 rating means it’s as suited for outdoor use as it is in the home.

Transparent says that the Light Speaker can offer a big, open and omnidirectional sound, with “rich bass and crisp details”. Audio is delivered through a 2.5-inch full range driver and a passive 3-inch radiator, that Transparent claims can channel the “true intention” of the music artist. It mentions the speaker has the latest Bluetooth technology (presumably Bluetooth 5.0), and there’s also True Wireless dual speaker streaming, which we presume just means pairing two speakers for stereo listening.

The Light Speaker costs £290 (€320/$370), but anyone who invests during the Kickstarter campaign will be offered a slightly reduced price. You’ll have to wait a while for the speaker to go on general sale, though. That won’t happen until April 2021.

