Tranmere vs Man United Live Stream: How to watch today’s FA Cup clash

Tranmere vs Man United: League One minnows Tranmere Rovers beat Watford this week, winning the chance to take on Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup. It will be one of the biggest matches in the club’s history and they take on the Red Devils at their most vulnerable, following a string of disappointing results.

Tranmere’s 2-1 replay win over Watford on Thursday was a landmark win for the Merseyside club. Now, they’ve got an ever bigger task on their hands as they prepare to take on Manchester United, who currently sit fifth in the Premier League.

Tranmere vs Man United kick-off time

The game kicks off at Tranmere Rovers’ home ground, Prenton Park, at 3pm GMT. That’s 10am Eastern Time and 7am PST.

How to watch or live stream Tranmere vs Man United from the UK

BT have the broadcasting rights for the game. This fixture will be available on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

BT customers can also tune in on the BT Sport website, or the BT Sport app.

New BT Sport No Contract Monthly Pass BT Sports No Contract Monthly Pass Watch sport when you want and opt out when you don't. The BT Sports new, no contract monthly pass allows you the flexibility to subscribe to the sports you want and stop and start during off-peak seasons.

How to watch FA Cup football wherever you are

If you aren’t sure if you can access BT Sport in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Tranmere vs Man United match preview

United’s recent form has been a continual comedy of errors, with Wednesday’s home loss to Burnley looking like a real low point for the club. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have both been missing for some time and are not expected to return on Sunday. The team have struggled without them and turned in some horrendous performances.

That will give Tranmere some hope in a fixture that, otherwise, sees the Manchester club as firm favourites, despite United losing their last two games convincingly.

Tranmere have recent history against the reds too, beating their youth team last month in a Leasing.com Trophy game.

It’s a season where the FA Cup is undeniably important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reds, with no other obvious route to silverware, so expect the weakened United side to pull out all the stops this Sunday.

All in all, this game is a classic FA Cup David vs Goliath match. It’s well worth tuning in on BT Sport to watch.

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…