Swap your old GoPro for £100 off the Hero 7 Black with this Trade-Up deal

Not quite sure what to do with that battered old GoPro in your kitchen drawer but also fancy a new Hero 7 Black? GoPro’s new Trade-Up programme, which launches in the UK today, could be your new friend.

The scheme, which was previously only available in the US, lets you trade in any old GoPro (working or not) and even any digital camera from any manufacturer, as long as it has an original retail value of £99.99. In return you get £100 off either the GoPro Hero 7 Black or GoPro Fusion.

Along with that pretty decent discount, you’ll also get a warm feeling from knowing that your old camera will be recycled too. GoPro promises that it is “taking further steps” to ensure that “returned cameras, including batteries, will be 100% recycled using landfill diversion methods appropriate to material”. Which suggests that while the scheme may not have been completely watertight in that regard so far, it is at least moving in the right direction.

There’s no small print on the condition of the camera you want to trade in – GoPro says “we’ll take your camera in any condition – scratched, dented, dinged, destroyed, no worries.” You can also trade in as many cameras as you like, although you’re only allowed one discount per camera.

If you’ve been eyeing up the Hero 7 Black, it’s certainly worth rooting around to find an old digital camera to see if you can use Trade-Up. It brings the Hero 7 Black’s price down to £279.99, which is less than the new DJI Osmo Action’s £329 price tag and makes it the better buy at that price.

While we’re big fans of DJI’s new action camera, one of its main benefits (aside from its front screen) is its lower price tag. For £279.99, the Hero 7 Black is the best action camera around, mainly thanks to its excellent HyperSmooth stabilisation and huge range of third party accessories.

To start the trade-in process and grab your discount, head to GoPro’s Trade-Up page.