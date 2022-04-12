Tracker-sniping DuckDuckGo browser hits Mac before Windows

The privacy-centric DuckDuckGo web browser, which has proved a popular safeguard on mobile, has launched on beta for Apple Mac users.

The browser from the company more associated with its search engine, promises “privacy by default” by getting rid of invasive trackers, speeding up browsing and shutting out those cookie consent pop-ups we spend most of our lives dealing with.

Mac users will need to join a wait list initially, to download the browser, which also includes access to the the private search engine, with a version of the browser also planned for Windows soon.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the company calls the browser an “all-in-one privacy solution for everyday browsing with no complicated settings, just a seamless private experience. Plus, we’re excited to share some new features we think you’ll love.”

Those features include the same rending engine used by Apple’s Safari and, because trackers are blocked at the source, you get faster browsing that uses 60% less data than Chrome.

The browser also contains Smarter Encryption tech that aims to ensure users are directed to the secure HTTPS version of the site. The company says it won’t access your history, bookmarks and passwords either. Users will be able to see which sites it caught attempting to track your activity, and it blocks Facebook’s content embedded in other websites, which Facebook sneakily uses for tracking purposes, even if you’re not on Facebook.

Not all features will be accessible in beta, for example, there are no extensions supported as present. However, DuckDuckGo says that the most popular extensions are usually password managers and ad blockers, and the browser already contains those.

“DuckDuckGo for Mac isn’t simply a replacement for “Incognito mode” (which isn’t actually private!) – instead DuckDuckGo for Mac is designed to be used as an everyday browser that truly protects your privacy. We have the features you expect from a browser like password management, tab management, bookmarks, and more, plus privacy features you’ll love.”

Here’s how you can join the wait list.