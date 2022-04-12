 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tracker-sniping DuckDuckGo browser hits Mac before Windows

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The privacy-centric DuckDuckGo web browser, which has proved a popular safeguard on mobile, has launched on beta for Apple Mac users.

The browser from the company more associated with its search engine, promises “privacy by default” by getting rid of invasive trackers, speeding up browsing and shutting out those cookie consent pop-ups we spend most of our lives dealing with.

Mac users will need to join a wait list initially, to download the browser, which also includes access to the the private search engine, with a version of the browser also planned for Windows soon.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the company calls the browser an “all-in-one privacy solution for everyday browsing with no complicated settings, just a seamless private experience. Plus, we’re excited to share some new features we think you’ll love.”

Those features include the same rending engine used by Apple’s Safari and, because trackers are blocked at the source, you get faster browsing that uses 60% less data than Chrome.

The browser also contains Smarter Encryption tech that aims to ensure users are directed to the secure HTTPS version of the site. The company says it won’t access your history, bookmarks and passwords either. Users will be able to see which sites it caught attempting to track your activity, and it blocks Facebook’s content embedded in other websites, which Facebook sneakily uses for tracking purposes, even if you’re not on Facebook.

Not all features will be accessible in beta, for example, there are no extensions supported as present. However, DuckDuckGo says that the most popular extensions are usually password managers and ad blockers, and the browser already contains those.

“DuckDuckGo for Mac isn’t simply a replacement for “Incognito mode” (which isn’t actually private!) – instead DuckDuckGo for Mac is designed to be used as an everyday browser that truly protects your privacy. We have the features you expect from a browser like password management, tab management, bookmarks, and more, plus privacy features you’ll love.”

Here’s how you can join the wait list.

You might like…

Best laptop 2022: The top 7 laptops we’ve tested

Best laptop 2022: The top 7 laptops we’ve tested

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
MacBook Air 2022: Everything you need to know

MacBook Air 2022: Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

Max Parker 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.