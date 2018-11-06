Smart sex toy syncs with US midterm results to guarantee happy ending

One adult website is monitoring the US midterms tonight, hoping to give a new meaning to the term ‘watching the election results come in’. CamSoda is giving US voters the chance to increase their pleasure as the political party of their choosing notches up the wins on election night.

Using the PollCast site, owners of the company’s male and female sex toys can choose to monitor the House or Senate races and which party they’re following, the Republicans or the Democrats.

“The platform, which tracks results of the election in real-time, will distribute vibrations to the synced devices that correlate to results of the selected election for the selected party. For every race that a candidate in the selected party is winning or has won, the connected sex toy will vibrate one time per minute.

“So, for example, if the Democrats are winning or won 250 House races and the user selected “House” and “Democrat,” their connected dildo will vibrate 250 times per minute. Giving them pleasure from the results of election.”

There are also options to pick the other party to ensure that, regardless of the results of the elections, everyone ‘gets screwed’

CamSoda adds: “Users will also have an option to select “Get Screwed by the Election,” which will sync vibrations to the results of the opposite party. So, if you’re selected party is losing and you selected “Get F***** by the Election,” the vibrations to the users connected device will be stronger.”

The PollCast builds on the BitCast concept, which synced sex toys with the fortunes of popular crypto currencies.

With the mass debates over, surely there’s only one way to see the election results in, regardless of whether you vote red or blue?

Is this CamSoda’s most brazen stunt yet? Will anyone actually use the PollCast? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.